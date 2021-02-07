New York Mets
Mets thought they had reached a deal with Trevor Bauer
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
There was a time in the final 24 hours of the negotiation in which the Mets believed they had reached agreement with Trevor Bauer, three sources told The Post. They felt terms had been approved by
Report: Mets believe they had deal with Bauer before Dodgers
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 29m
As far as the New York Mets are concerned, Trevor Bauer left them at the altar.The Mets believe they had a contract fully agreed to with the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner in the final 24 hours of his free agency, sources told Joel...
Scouting Report - SS - Hueston Morrill
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 33m
Hueston Morrill SS 5-11 165 Oklahoma State Prospect Worldwide - 10. SS Hueston Morrill, Oklahoma State...
Report: Mets thought they had deal with Trevor Bauer
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 1h
The New York Mets reportedly believed they had reached a contract agreement with Trevor Bauer before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Albert Amora Very Good Move For Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
With the Mets signing of Albert Almora, it is important to understand what the signing is and is not. The signing wasn’t to find the Mets everyday center fielder. Rather, this was purely a si…
Mets sign perfect depth outfielder in Albert Almora Jr.
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 4h
The New York Mets' heavy lifting this offseason is over. Now that Trevor Bauer is off the market, the Mets are essentially looking to fill out the roster, ...
Mets agree to terms on deal with center fielder Albert Almora: source - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 5h
The Mets have made an agreement with a new center fielder.
