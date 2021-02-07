Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Hueston Morrill

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 21m

    Hueston Morrill SS      5-11      165      Oklahoma State     Prospect Worldwide  -   10. SS Hueston Morrill, Oklahoma State...

The Score
Report: Mets believe they had deal with Bauer before Dodgers

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 16m

As far as the New York Mets are concerned, Trevor Bauer left them at the altar.The Mets believe they had a contract fully agreed to with the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner in the final 24 hours of his free agency, sources told Joel...

Larry Brown Sports
Report: Mets thought they had deal with Trevor Bauer

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 55m

The New York Mets reportedly believed they had reached a contract agreement with Trevor Bauer before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York Post
Mets thought they had reached a deal with Trevor Bauer

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

There was a time in the final 24 hours of the negotiation in which the Mets believed they had reached agreement with Trevor Bauer, three sources told The Post. They felt terms had been approved by

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets add center fielder but continue pursuit of Jackie Bradley Jr.; Red Sox eyeing reliever - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. AndersonMike Axisa CBS Sports 3h

Here is the latest from the MLB hot stove, including a new outfield addition by the Mets

Mets Daddy

Albert Amora Very Good Move For Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

With the Mets signing of Albert Almora, it is important to understand what the signing is and is not. The signing wasn’t to find the Mets everyday center fielder. Rather, this was purely a si…

Call To The Pen

Mets sign perfect depth outfielder in Albert Almora Jr.

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 4h

The New York Mets' heavy lifting this offseason is over. Now that Trevor Bauer is off the market, the Mets are essentially looking to fill out the roster, ...

Daily News
Mets agree to terms on deal with center fielder Albert Almora: source - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 5h

The Mets have made an agreement with a new center fielder.

