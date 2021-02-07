Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Trevor Bauer Rumors: Mets Thought Contract Was Agreed to Before Dodgers Deal

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 1h

The New York Mets fell short in the race to sign Trevor Bauer , but team officials reportedly thought they had reached a deal with the free-agent pitcher before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers ...

Mike's Mets
Welcome to the Dynasty

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2h

Who needs George Springer? I'm Albert Freaking Almora! Now that the Mets have added Albert Almora Jr, I think that most of us can agree tha...

The Score
Report: Mets believe they had deal with Bauer before Dodgers

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 3h

As far as the New York Mets are concerned, Trevor Bauer left them at the altar.The Mets believe they had a contract fully agreed to with the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner in the final 24 hours of his free agency, sources told Joel...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Hueston Morrill

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

    Hueston Morrill SS      5-11      165      Oklahoma State     Prospect Worldwide  -   10. SS Hueston Morrill, Oklahoma State...

Larry Brown Sports
Report: Mets thought they had deal with Trevor Bauer

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 3h

The New York Mets reportedly believed they had reached a contract agreement with Trevor Bauer before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York Post
Mets thought they had reached a deal with Trevor Bauer

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 4h

There was a time in the final 24 hours of the negotiation in which the Mets believed they had reached agreement with Trevor Bauer, three sources told The Post. They felt terms had been approved by

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets add center fielder but continue pursuit of Jackie Bradley Jr.; Red Sox eyeing reliever - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. AndersonMike Axisa CBS Sports 5h

Here is the latest from the MLB hot stove, including a new outfield addition by the Mets

Mets Daddy

Albert Amora Very Good Move For Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 5h

With the Mets signing of Albert Almora, it is important to understand what the signing is and is not. The signing wasn’t to find the Mets everyday center fielder. Rather, this was purely a si…

