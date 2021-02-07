New York Mets
Trevor Bauer Apologizes to Mets Fans for Misleading Them Before Dodgers Contract
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 1h
Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer chose the Los Angeles Dodgers over the New York Mets in one of the Major League Baseball offseason's biggest moves, signing a three-year, $102 million contract with the defending World Series champions...
Rick Porcello Reunion With Mets Makes Sense
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 58m
After needlessly trading Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays an missing out on Trevor Bauer, the Mets are left looking for a depth starting pitcher. Ideally, they want a pitcher who can both allow…
Longtime ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Dies at 58
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 1h
Pedro Gomez, an ESPN Reporter for their program SportsCenter for nearly two decades, a member of the Baseball Writers Association of America, and a widely beloved personality, has died unexpectedlPedro Gomez, an ESPN Reporter for their program...
Trevor Bauer has one Mets free agency regret
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
Trevor Bauer insists any trolling of Mets fans was unintentional. In a lengthy Twitter posting Sunday night, the ace right-hander apologized for a glitch that led to the advertisement of
Longtime ESPN MLB reporter Pedro Gomez unexpectedly dies Sunday at 58 - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Pedro Gomez covered more than 25 World Series and had been with ESPN since 2003.
Remembering Mets History (1986): NLCS Game #3: Dykstra Nails HR For Walk off Win
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
October 11th 1986 NLCS Game#3- Shea Stadium, New York: It was a cool overcast fall afternoon in New York City. 55,052 carzed Mets fans...
The percentages say it’s good that Trevor Bauer isn’t a Met
by: Scott Ferguson — Mets 360 2h
Oh my god! Trevor Bauer is going to be on the Dodgers! That’s terrible! The Mets offseason is ruined! Steve Cohen and his money, what a crock of… You know where that sentence was going. Twitter is …
February 8, 2021: Off the Sandman Train
by: Roger Cormier — Dispatches from Panic City 2h
My disappoint can be best described as de maximis.
