New York Mets

Mets Briefing

The Metropolitan: Is Trevor Bauer the next Cespedes?

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 1h

Exclusive: A former Mets exec brings us inside the front office pursuit of a flawed talent

Mets Merized
56818758_thumbnail

Trevor Bauer Pens Statement After Rebuffing Mets, Fans on Friday

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 16m

The Mets thought they were on the one-yard line with free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday, but when Friday rolled along, he chose to take his talents to Los Angeles and join the DoThe Mets thought they were on the one-yard line with...

Amazin' Avenue
59020429_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for February 8, 2021

by: Richard Staff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 50m

Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Empire Sports Media
52716507_thumbnail

New York Mets: Jackie Bradley Jr. Still Remains as an Option

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 1h

When the New York Mets signed Albert Almora Jr., many thought they were done adding outfielders to their roster this offseason. Jackie Bradley Jr. is still a viable option despite the designated hitter looming as baseball's million-dollar question....

Mack's Mets
59019889_thumbnail

Reese Kaplan -- Spring Training Is Right Around The Corner

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 1h

Happy Monday morning, Mets fans! OK, OK...I know Mondays are never happy, particularly after spending Sunday in the national non-holiday tra...

The Mets Police
44396235_thumbnail

Attention Seeking Former Free Agent won’t get attention here

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

A former Free Agent that signed with the Dodgers has issued an apology to Mets fans. Look man, I don’t care about you or your apology.  I didn’t want you here, and I am glad you’re not here.  I should send you a THANK YOU. No need to apologize.  No...

Sportsnaut
59019683_thumbnail

Mets reach agreement with outfielder Albert Almora Jr.

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 1h

The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., multiple media outlets reported on Sunday morning.

nj.com
59019603_thumbnail

Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer to Mets fans: I’m sorry for teasing I’d sign with New York - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Right-hander Trevor Bauer agreed Friday to a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, reportedly leaving money on the table from the New York Mets.

