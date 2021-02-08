New York Mets
Trevor Bauer Pens Statement After Rebuffing Mets, Fans on Friday
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 14m
The Mets thought they were on the one-yard line with free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday, but when Friday rolled along, he chose to take his talents to Los Angeles and join the DoThe Mets thought they were on the one-yard line with...
Mets Morning News for February 8, 2021
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
The Metropolitan: Is Trevor Bauer the next Cespedes?
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 1h
Exclusive: A former Mets exec brings us inside the front office pursuit of a flawed talent
New York Mets: Jackie Bradley Jr. Still Remains as an Option
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 1h
When the New York Mets signed Albert Almora Jr., many thought they were done adding outfielders to their roster this offseason. Jackie Bradley Jr. is still a viable option despite the designated hitter looming as baseball's million-dollar question....
Reese Kaplan -- Spring Training Is Right Around The Corner
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
Happy Monday morning, Mets fans! OK, OK...I know Mondays are never happy, particularly after spending Sunday in the national non-holiday tra...
Attention Seeking Former Free Agent won’t get attention here
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
A former Free Agent that signed with the Dodgers has issued an apology to Mets fans. Look man, I don’t care about you or your apology. I didn’t want you here, and I am glad you’re not here. I should send you a THANK YOU. No need to apologize. No...
Mets reach agreement with outfielder Albert Almora Jr.
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 1h
The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., multiple media outlets reported on Sunday morning.
Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer to Mets fans: I’m sorry for teasing I’d sign with New York - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Right-hander Trevor Bauer agreed Friday to a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, reportedly leaving money on the table from the New York Mets.
Few Mets-related newsletters I've been enjoying of late: 1. @MetsFix from @JeffreyBellone and @blakezeff, which gives a nice, clean rundown of what's going on in Mets-land: https://t.co/NPE5NoGTEeBeat Writer / Columnist
RIP Pedro Gomez! Your energy and positive spirit will be missed greatly. Prayers out to his entire family!Player
Put it in the books! This week marks 100 episodes of #FromComplexToQueens, and the team celebrate in the most stereotypical minor league enthusiast way possible, discussing top prospects and breaking down lists. https://t.co/THmRFC0SPABlogger / Podcaster
RT @SupremeDreams_1: How schools be teaching black history 🤣🤦🏾♂️😭Player
-
as a way to apologize for how everything went down on friday, bauer will be donating $10K to each of the following, as well as entering all those who entered his giveaway into a raffle for game tickets next time the dodgers play the #mets with fans in the stadium.to the following New York-based nonprofits: Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC @BBBSNYC STEM Kids NYC @stemkidsnyc The Get Schooled Foundation @getschooled Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens @vbgcq I look forward to my next visit to Citi Field and hope to hear you just asBlogger / Podcaster
you can pick up all sorts of 2021 #Mets spring training stuff here: https://t.co/o3BqmqfuFVBlogger / Podcaster
