NY Mets: Three Dominic Smith predictions for the 2021 season
by: Allen Settle — Fansided: Rising Apple 56m
Few players across MLB’s landscape thrived more during the shortened 2020 season than New York Mets and their budding star Dominic Smith. The former firs...
MLB reportedly finalizing revised Grapefruit League schedule, placing teams in separate “pods”
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5m
There are only nine days left until pitchers and catchers report to start warming up those arms in preparation for the 2021 MLB spring training. After the delayed start last season due to COVID-19 and an ugly spat between the league and the players'...
Jackie Bradley Jr. Rumors: Mets 'Very Much Engaged' in Contract Talks with FA
by: Timothy Rapp — Bleacher Report 25m
The New York Mets are reportedly "engaged" in free-agent talks with outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. " despite [the] Albert Almora Jr. signing," according to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe...
Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans for puzzling end to free agency
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 26m
Although the Mets lost out on Bauer, they've still had a tremendous winter. Steven Cohen's team added Francisco Lindor, James McCann, Carlos Carrasco, Albert Almora Jr. and Aaron Loup.
NL East Positional Rankings: First Base Edition
by: Brian Devine — Mets Merized Online 37m
Now that the NFL season if officially over, it’s time to start looking ahead to baseball season. Today will be the first installment of MMO’s NL East Positional Rankings. We will start this seNow that the NFL season if officially over, it’s time to...
1980s loom large in Mets' Opening Day lore
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 39m
NEW YORK -- No club’s Opening Day history is quite like that of the Mets, who lost their first eight openers before turning into an early-April juggernaut. The Mets spent the next five decades beating just about everyone on Opening Day, regardless...
Jeremy Mand - Luba Lands Bauer Mega-deal And Blows Up Social Media
by: Jeremy M — Mack's Mets 44m
By Jeremy M For a few days in the dead of winter, and then especially for a few feverish moments on Friday morning, Mets fans were brimmin...
Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 52m
Trevor Bauer, two days after making his decision, realized where he went wrong.
"If the universal DH happens and Bradley remains unsigned, maybe there is a fit with the Mets after all. But so far it has been much more fan fiction than reality..." What we can expect from the Mets this week (via @MartinoNYC) https://t.co/c5p9nRjCnSTV / Radio Network
Pretty cool of the Mets to compensate the driver while the driver rides out the quarantineNext stop: Port St. Lucie, FL 🚚 The first sign of spring! Thank you to @ODFL_Inc for getting our equipment to Florida safely. #CarrytheFreight and #ODFL https://t.co/IuHeyhKS0DBlogger / Podcaster
Here is information about the New York Mets. https://t.co/JYdIJA9WoPBeat Writer / Columnist
I’d like to know the rules. Maybe the Mets are well built with a typical Hr and High Ks one dimensional DH, or maybe they are miscast with a subpar 1B and a subpar LF.Sure would nice to see u respond positively about an MLB post. The NL East division with the #Mets is the most compelling & the 2 Western divisions aren't getting much love, & the World Champion last year, the #Dodgers, are in the NL West!!! https://t.co/sNX9Xi7Z25Blogger / Podcaster
🚨 psa queens! 🚨BREAKING: NYC to open mega vax site at CitiField * 50% of appts for taxi drivers & food services workers (including delivery) from anywhere in NYC * 50% of appts for residents of Queens in any eligible category * Open Wed-Sat 24hrs * Sign-up: https://t.co/5CfVDbE42A 877-VAX4NYCBlogger / Podcaster
Highest 4-seam fastball whiff rate vs. RHHs in 2020 (min. 50 4-seamers swung at): TREVOR MAY: 51.0% Luis Castillo: 49.0% Yu Darvish: 46.0% Jacob deGrom: 45.5% @IamTrevorMay @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
