1980s loom large in Mets' Opening Day lore

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 39m

NEW YORK -- No club’s Opening Day history is quite like that of the Mets, who lost their first eight openers before turning into an early-April juggernaut. The Mets spent the next five decades beating just about everyone on Opening Day, regardless...

MLB reportedly finalizing revised Grapefruit League schedule, placing teams in separate “pods”

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 5m

There are only nine days left until pitchers and catchers report to start warming up those arms in preparation for the 2021 MLB spring training. After the delayed start last season due to COVID-19 and an ugly spat between the league and the players'...

Jackie Bradley Jr. Rumors: Mets 'Very Much Engaged' in Contract Talks with FA

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 25m

The New York Mets are reportedly "engaged" in free-agent talks with outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. " despite [the] Albert Almora Jr. signing," according to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe...

Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans for puzzling end to free agency

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 26m

Although the Mets lost out on Bauer, they've still had a tremendous winter. Steven Cohen's team added Francisco Lindor, James McCann, Carlos Carrasco, Albert Almora Jr. and Aaron Loup. 

NL East Positional Rankings: First Base Edition

by: Brian Devine Mets Merized Online 38m

Now that the NFL season if officially over, it’s time to start looking ahead to baseball season. Today will be the first installment of MMO’s NL East Positional Rankings. We will start this seNow that the NFL season if officially over, it’s time to...

Jeremy Mand - Luba Lands Bauer Mega-deal And Blows Up Social Media

by: Jeremy M Mack's Mets 44m

  By Jeremy M For a few days in the dead of winter, and then especially for a few feverish moments on Friday morning, Mets fans were brimmin...

Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 52m

Trevor Bauer, two days after making his decision, realized where he went wrong.

NY Mets: Three Dominic Smith predictions for the 2021 season

by: Allen Settle Fansided: Rising Apple 57m

Few players across MLB’s landscape thrived more during the shortened 2020 season than New York Mets and their budding star Dominic Smith. The former firs...

