I’ve come to love Citi Field as a name and everything. I would like to keep it. I appreciate nostalgia, but it’s simply not Shea. You honor Shea with the old apple and Shea Bridge etc.

The 7 Line "On November 13, 2006, it was announced that the ballpark would be called Citi Field, named for Citigroup Inc. Citigroup will be paying $20 million a year for the naming rights to the park over the next 20 years. " --- Think Steve Cohen takes on another sponsor, or calls is Shea?