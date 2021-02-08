New York Mets
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 13): Making a Murder PT II, not really… We’re making a rotation.
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
Michael Garaffa, the newest writer with MetsJunkies.com joins Gem to talk about Bauer, the Mets rotation, and the Almora acquisition. https://open.spotify.com/episode/6LhGT5sn1vfhGM5t9HwBzY?si=Su5nnPQFQTaUWXQZ8G5uVQMichael Garaffa, the newest writer...
Scouting Report - SS - James Triantos
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 13m
James Triantos SS 6-0 180 St. Johns College HS (MD) 11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List - ...
MLB is Making Changes To The Baseballs
by: dalba87 — Mets Junkies 16m
Enos Sarris and Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic report that MLB will be making changes to the baseballs used in the games in attempts to reduce the HR numbers which surged in 2019. The article mentions the following: “In an effort to center the ball...
Bauer, Bradley, Almora, and More | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 21m
Doug Williams and Andy Martino have a post-mortem on Trevor Bauer. Andy feels the Mets might still pursue outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. if there is a univers...
Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 51m
Feeling like he should apologize to Mets fans, Trevor Bauer decided late Sunday night shortly after the Super Bowl was a good time to do it. The Dodgers’ new star pitcher, whom the Mets badly wanted
New Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans for free-agency confusion | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
Sure, Trevor Bauer could very well be laughing his way to the bank after signing a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will
Mets Raise ‘86 Banner
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
4/7/87 - The New York Mets raise the 1986 Championship banner during a pregame ceremony on Opening Day in 1987.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full ...
Citi Field to be used to distribute the vaccine…..makes for good jokes!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Hey if you can’t steal from yourself…. TooGooden tweeted that Citi Field will be used as an inoculation center… Mets Police Lawyers want me to be clear these are JOKES. No actual needles were found in Robinson Cano’s locker, and Jose Reyes is not...
New York Mets probably won’t regret dodging new Dodger Trevor Bauer
by: Aaron Dorman — Sportsnaut 2h
The New York Mets came in second place in a one-winner race for the second time this winter when Trevor Bauer signed with the Dodgers, despite earlier reports
Wow I bet you guys wish the Mets had traded Pete like I said.MLB is slightly "deadening" its baseballs for the 2021 season https://t.co/JNt7daDveD https://t.co/2raxpqjibmBlogger / Podcaster
I would be okay this with too@WayneRandazzo Yup! Can’t believe it’s immediate too. I’d be more okay with it starting in the 12thTV / Radio Personality
-
If anyone would like to protest outside of MLB HQ with me to fight the runner-on-second base rule coming back for 2021, I’ll bring the snacks.Misc
Jacob deGrom has 46 double-digit strikeout games in 183 regular season starts. The most double-digit SO games within a player’s first 183 games in @Mets history: Jacob deGrom: 46 Dwight Gooden: 39 Tom Seaver: 35 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMWith his next double-digit SO game, Jacob deGrom will break the tie with Dwight Gooden and give him sole possession of 2nd place on the @Mets all-time leaderboard with 47. Tom Seaver leads with 60. @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM https://t.co/DzyOYaEX4KBlogger / Podcaster
barring minor depth additions, what we see now appears to be the Mets’ squad heading into campHearing that MLB and the MLBPA could have the health and safety protocols finalized as early as tonight and expect it to include seven-inning double headers and the runner on second in extra innings, DH not expected to be included.Beat Writer / Columnist
So all the stupid and none of the meat and potatoesHearing that MLB and the MLBPA could have the health and safety protocols finalized as early as tonight and expect it to include seven-inning double headers and the runner on second in extra innings, DH not expected to be included.Blogger / Podcaster
