New York Mets

New York Post
Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco won’t let cancer define him

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

Carlos Carrasco needed an explanation for the chronic fatigue sabotaging his season. It was June 2019 when the Indians pitcher finally decided to get checked out, after weeks of wondering why his

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Michael Sirota

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2m

  Michael Sirota   SS      6-2      175      The Gunnery HS (NY)   11-9-20 - PG  -   Michael Sirota (2021 Queens, NY) has simply...

New York Post
MLB is changing the baseball

by: Mike Puma New York Post 25m

MLB has recalibrated the baseball for 2021, and the by-product could be fewer home runs. A memo was recently released to all teams, outlining a decrease in COR — coefficient of restitution — to

Mets Junkies
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 13.5): Fight Club Part II

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 33m

On a totally impromptu meetup, Del and Gem get together to go back and forth with all the Mets whatever. https://open.spotify.com/episode/7iTl9AoxnamSd2GC6bVVxh?si=5Dhk5hQaTWe56-I73_2_KQOn a totally impromptu meetup, Del and Gem get together to go...

The New York Extra
Met Clubhouse Confidential Podcast By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 43m

In today’s edition of my podcast-Mets Clubhouse Confidential I talk about the Trevor Bauer Sweepstakes, why Albert Almora is a great addition to the Mets as well as rthe plethora of decisions […]

The Mets Police
Dead Baseballs? Mets should have traded Pete Alonso while they had the chance

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Hmmm fewer HRs and same amount of Ks? Sounds great. Remember kids, always trade high. I tired to tell you. SNY says MLB is planning a slight change to the baseballs in 2021 that would produce a minor “deadening effect,” per Ken Rosenthal and Eno...

SNY Mets

Bauer, Bradley, Almora, and More | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Doug Williams and Andy Martino have a post-mortem on Trevor Bauer. Andy feels the Mets might still pursue outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. if there is a univers...

Newsday
Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 3h

Feeling like he should apologize to Mets fans, Trevor Bauer decided late Sunday night shortly after the Super Bowl was a good time to do it. The Dodgers’ new star pitcher, whom the Mets badly wanted

Metro News
New Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans for free-agency confusion | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 3h

Sure, Trevor Bauer could very well be laughing his way to the bank after signing a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will

