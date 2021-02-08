Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 13.5): Fight Club Part II

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 33m

On a totally impromptu meetup, Del and Gem get together to go back and forth with all the Mets whatever. https://open.spotify.com/episode/7iTl9AoxnamSd2GC6bVVxh?si=5Dhk5hQaTWe56-I73_2_KQOn a totally impromptu meetup, Del and Gem get together to go...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Michael Sirota

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2m

  Michael Sirota   SS      6-2      175      The Gunnery HS (NY)   11-9-20 - PG  -   Michael Sirota (2021 Queens, NY) has simply...

New York Post
MLB is changing the baseball

by: Mike Puma New York Post 25m

MLB has recalibrated the baseball for 2021, and the by-product could be fewer home runs. A memo was recently released to all teams, outlining a decrease in COR — coefficient of restitution — to

The New York Extra
Met Clubhouse Confidential Podcast By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 43m

In today’s edition of my podcast-Mets Clubhouse Confidential I talk about the Trevor Bauer Sweepstakes, why Albert Almora is a great addition to the Mets as well as rthe plethora of decisions […]

The Mets Police
Dead Baseballs? Mets should have traded Pete Alonso while they had the chance

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Hmmm fewer HRs and same amount of Ks? Sounds great. Remember kids, always trade high. I tired to tell you. SNY says MLB is planning a slight change to the baseballs in 2021 that would produce a minor “deadening effect,” per Ken Rosenthal and Eno...

SNY Mets

Bauer, Bradley, Almora, and More | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Doug Williams and Andy Martino have a post-mortem on Trevor Bauer. Andy feels the Mets might still pursue outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. if there is a univers...

Newsday
Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 3h

Feeling like he should apologize to Mets fans, Trevor Bauer decided late Sunday night shortly after the Super Bowl was a good time to do it. The Dodgers’ new star pitcher, whom the Mets badly wanted

Metro News
New Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans for free-agency confusion | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 3h

Sure, Trevor Bauer could very well be laughing his way to the bank after signing a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will

