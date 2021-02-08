New York Mets
MLB is changing the baseball
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 25m
MLB has recalibrated the baseball for 2021, and the by-product could be fewer home runs. A memo was recently released to all teams, outlining a decrease in COR — coefficient of restitution — to
Scouting Report - SS - Michael Sirota
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2m
Michael Sirota SS 6-2 175 The Gunnery HS (NY) 11-9-20 - PG - Michael Sirota (2021 Queens, NY) has simply...
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 13.5): Fight Club Part II
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 33m
On a totally impromptu meetup, Del and Gem get together to go back and forth with all the Mets whatever. https://open.spotify.com/episode/7iTl9AoxnamSd2GC6bVVxh?si=5Dhk5hQaTWe56-I73_2_KQOn a totally impromptu meetup, Del and Gem get together to go...
Met Clubhouse Confidential Podcast By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 43m
In today’s edition of my podcast-Mets Clubhouse Confidential I talk about the Trevor Bauer Sweepstakes, why Albert Almora is a great addition to the Mets as well as rthe plethora of decisions […]
Dead Baseballs? Mets should have traded Pete Alonso while they had the chance
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Hmmm fewer HRs and same amount of Ks? Sounds great. Remember kids, always trade high. I tired to tell you. SNY says MLB is planning a slight change to the baseballs in 2021 that would produce a minor “deadening effect,” per Ken Rosenthal and Eno...
Bauer, Bradley, Almora, and More | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Doug Williams and Andy Martino have a post-mortem on Trevor Bauer. Andy feels the Mets might still pursue outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. if there is a univers...
Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 3h
Feeling like he should apologize to Mets fans, Trevor Bauer decided late Sunday night shortly after the Super Bowl was a good time to do it. The Dodgers’ new star pitcher, whom the Mets badly wanted
New Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans for free-agency confusion | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 3h
Sure, Trevor Bauer could very well be laughing his way to the bank after signing a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will
-
RT @JeffPassan: Some of Pedro Gomez's closest friends have posted stories about him here: https://t.co/7RvqxfbhZ4 Anyone who wants to read about what made him such a great person, I urge you to look, laugh, love. I wrote about the box scores he would send me and how proud he was of his son. https://t.co/dheYNyepwHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Some of Pedro Gomez's closest friends have posted stories about him here: https://t.co/7RvqxfbhZ4 Anyone who wants to read about what made him such a great person, I urge you to look, laugh, love. I wrote about the box scores he would send me and how proud he was of his son.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Fact of society.Player
-
RT @NickFrancona: A microcosm of the current state of Major League Baseball: Players and owners can’t even agree on things they both want. https://t.co/FcMweq8TBfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheBrooklynGem: “In the 2019 campaign, Almora was in the top of his class when it comes to outfielder jump. And while his OAA wasn’t as great, he still ranked in the 81st percentile while his sprint speed ranked in the 82nd.” @MetsJunkies @AlbertAlmora #Mets https://t.co/HACVYgVTnMBlog / Website
-
The Mets fan conundrum for yearsDo you even love baseball if you don't hate it?Beat Writer / Columnist
