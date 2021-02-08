New York Mets
M.L.B. Will Change Its Baseballs After Record Home Run Rates
by: James Wagner — NY Times 57m
M.L.B. studied its standard ball, made by Rawlings, after pitchers accused the league of spring-loading it. The modifications could reduce home runs, which flew at a record rate in 2019.
MLB and Players Association Reach Agreement
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 5m
The MLB and MLBPA have agreed upon safety and health protocols to get the thru the season with the COVID-19 Pandemic. The agreement features 7 inning doubleheader and the man on second extra inning rule, to keep the games shorter. What wasn't agreed...
MLB and MLBPA Finalize Health and Safety Protocols
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 16m
With Spring Training and the 2021 MLB season rapidly approaching, Major League Baseball and the MLPA have officially finalized the health and safety protocols for the upcoming season.As firstWith Spring Training and the 2021 MLB season rapidly...
What Should Mets Do Next?
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 3h
It was a busy Super Bowl weekend for the Mets most of it disappointing. First, they lost out on Trevor Bauer and then they signed Albert Almora, Jr. Jake Odorizzi? I dont know.
Scouting Report - SS - Michael Sirota
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Michael Sirota SS 6-2 175 The Gunnery HS (NY) 11-9-20 - PG - Michael Sirota (2021 Queens, NY) has simply...
MLB is changing the baseball
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
MLB has recalibrated the baseball for 2021, and the by-product could be fewer home runs. A memo was recently released to all teams, outlining a decrease in COR — coefficient of restitution — to
Met Clubhouse Confidential Podcast By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 4h
In today’s edition of my podcast-Mets Clubhouse Confidential I talk about the Trevor Bauer Sweepstakes, why Albert Almora is a great addition to the Mets as well as rthe plethora of decisions […]
Dead Baseballs? Mets should have traded Pete Alonso while they had the chance
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5h
Hmmm fewer HRs and same amount of Ks? Sounds great. Remember kids, always trade high. I tired to tell you. SNY says MLB is planning a slight change to the baseballs in 2021 that would produce a minor “deadening effect,” per Ken Rosenthal and Eno...
