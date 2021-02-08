Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
M.L.B. Will Change Its Baseballs After Record Home Run Rates

by: James Wagner NY Times 57m

M.L.B. studied its standard ball, made by Rawlings, after pitchers accused the league of spring-loading it. The modifications could reduce home runs, which flew at a record rate in 2019.

Mets Junkies
MLB and Players Association Reach Agreement

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 5m

The MLB and MLBPA have agreed upon safety and health protocols to get the thru the season with the COVID-19 Pandemic. The agreement features 7 inning doubleheader and the man on second extra inning rule, to keep the games shorter. What wasn't agreed...

Mets Merized
MLB and MLBPA Finalize Health and Safety Protocols

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 16m

With Spring Training and the 2021 MLB season rapidly approaching, Major League Baseball and the MLPA have officially finalized the health and safety protocols for the upcoming season.As firstWith Spring Training and the 2021 MLB season rapidly...

Blogging Mets

What Should Mets Do Next?

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 3h

It was a busy Super Bowl weekend for the Mets most of it disappointing. First, they lost out on Trevor Bauer and then they signed Albert Almora, Jr. Jake Odorizzi? I dont know.

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Michael Sirota

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

  Michael Sirota   SS      6-2      175      The Gunnery HS (NY)   11-9-20 - PG  -   Michael Sirota (2021 Queens, NY) has simply...

New York Post
MLB is changing the baseball

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4h

MLB has recalibrated the baseball for 2021, and the by-product could be fewer home runs. A memo was recently released to all teams, outlining a decrease in COR — coefficient of restitution — to

The New York Extra
Met Clubhouse Confidential Podcast By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 4h

In today’s edition of my podcast-Mets Clubhouse Confidential I talk about the Trevor Bauer Sweepstakes, why Albert Almora is a great addition to the Mets as well as rthe plethora of decisions […]

The Mets Police
Dead Baseballs? Mets should have traded Pete Alonso while they had the chance

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5h

Hmmm fewer HRs and same amount of Ks? Sounds great. Remember kids, always trade high. I tired to tell you. SNY says MLB is planning a slight change to the baseballs in 2021 that would produce a minor “deadening effect,” per Ken Rosenthal and Eno...

    David Lennon @DPLennon 3m
    Doesn’t seem logical to go back to pitchers hitting after going a season without it. Just add it to the list of reasons why the universal DH is a good idea.
    David Lennon
    The universal DH is not part of the health & safety protocols agreed to tonight by MLB and the union. I wouldn’t say the door is completely closed for 2021, but more skepticism now. Seems both sides realize DH is beneficial for the sport, but it’s a bargaining chip now.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    David Lennon @DPLennon 9m
    The universal DH is not part of the health & safety protocols agreed to tonight by MLB and the union. I wouldn't say the door is completely closed for 2021, but more skepticism now. Seems both sides realize DH is beneficial for the sport, but it's a bargaining chip now.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    metspolice.com @metspolice 10m
    Mets Acting Regional@General Manager Z. Michael Scott just found out the NL does not have a DH in 2021.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 13m
    Craig’s update: 😡
    Craig Mish
    There is NO NL DH. There will be no further tweets regarding the NO DH topic. It’s over. Play ball. https://t.co/4I18t2nNhu
    Minors
    MetsJunkies.com @MetsJunkies 13m
    MLB and Players Association Reach Agreement https://t.co/t7naGh6wf4
    Blog / Website
    David Lennon @DPLennon 14m
    RT @TomCrean: Tom Konchalski not only made a difference for the thousands of high school players and the coaches that recruited them but most importantly in what we all learned from him. He treated you with kindness, integrity and a GENUINE INTEREST in people. As in every person he talked to.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
