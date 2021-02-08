MLB and MLBPA Finalize Health and Safety Protocols

Doesn’t seem logical to go back to pitchers hitting after going a season without it. Just add it to the list of reasons why the universal DH is a good idea.

David Lennon The universal DH is not part of the health & safety protocols agreed to tonight by MLB and the union. I wouldn’t say the door is completely closed for 2021, but more skepticism now. Seems both sides realize DH is beneficial for the sport, but it’s a bargaining chip now.