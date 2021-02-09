New York Mets
Villar, Mets agree to big league deal (source)
by: David Adler — MLB: Mets 34m
Infielder Jonathan Villar has agreed to a Major League deal with the Mets, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo on Tuesday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is worth $3.55 million plus incentives, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported....
NY Mets sign Jonathan Villar to bolster their infield for 2021 season
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — LoHud 17m
The Mets are still keeping busy this winter, adding another piece to their 2021 roster.
Mets add utilityman Jonathan Villar | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 17m
In the final countdown to spring training, as they put the finishing touches on their roster, the Mets added another bench piece Tuesday, a source said: utilityman Jonathan Villar. Villar’s deal is re
Lindsey Nelson and the New York baseball broadcasters’ southern connection
by: John Fox — Mets 360 24m
“Hello everybody I’m Lindsey Nelson,” was the first phrase ever proclaimed on the very first New York Mets MLB broadcast, back in April of 1962. Nelson delivered that phrase in a cheerful, upbeat s…
Eddie Murphy Coming 2 America in a Mets jacket
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 34m
Off-season filler? Off-season filler. Saw this during the Super Bowl. In this scene Prince Akeem can’t believe the Mets haven’t won the World Series since the first movie (1988)
Greener Pastures for Albert Almora Jr. and Juan Lagares, But…
by: Jay Jaffe — FanGraphs 36m
The Mets show signs of following an all-too-familiar template in center field.
New York Mets memorabilia that would be awesome to own
by: Michael Calascione — Fansided: Rising Apple 38m
Since the beginning of time obtaining memorabilia of some kind from someone who was more popular than the average person has been a goal of most. For New Y...
Report: Mets Sign Utility Player Jonathan Villar to One-Year Deal
by: Michael Logan — Mets Merized Online 43m
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets have signed utility player Jonathan Villar to a one-year deal worth $3.55 million, plus incentives.The veteran will continue to add tAccording to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets...
Braves have more weaknesses than I think folks realize. They're leaning real hard on Soroka, Fried and Anderson who collectively have like 1.5 great seasons between them.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Contained within are some of Konchalski’s one-of-a-kind scouting descriptions.Tom Konchalski, the ultimate New York basketball scout and a low-tech fountain of knowledge, dies at 74 | @RogRubin https://t.co/qK6LaFcOykBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jonathan Villar stolen bases since 2016: 176 Total number of stolen bases by the #Mets since 2016: 247 That's over 71.0% of the Mets total in that span.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @thePGEpod: Good morning. Have an episode. Also, we’re one follower from 500. Do what you will with that information https://t.co/i2BTZSxzViBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#1 in your program, #1 in our hearts. Happy Birthday to Mets Legend and former Cyclones manager Mookie Wilson. 🎂🥳Minors
-
While promoting his new book, Darryl Strawberry was asked by a reporter, “Do you think your career is a disappointment because you didn’t make the Hall of Fame?” See how he responded to that question. https://t.co/2YuEjtpt0hOwner / Front Office
