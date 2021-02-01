New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rosenthal: Mets Interested in Reunion with Justin Turner
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 2h
According to Ken Rosenthal, sources have told the Athletic the New York Mets are interested in free-agent third baseman Justin Turner, but the two sides are not matching up on terms.Turner hasAccording to Ken Rosenthal, sources have told the...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Scouting Report - Mack Pick 1.1 - RHP - Kumar Rocker
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 5m
Mack's spin and pick at 1.1 - There is no doubt that Rocker won't be the first pick in this draft. There is no one at any position remote...
MLB rumors: What you need to know about coronavirus protocols, roster size - nj.com
by: Brendan KutyBKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 18m
Major League Baseball announced the 2021 health and safety protocols aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday.
The New York Mets are reportedly interested in third baseman Justin Turner
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 39m
The New York Mets showed the world that they are here to compete with the Trevor May and James McCann signings and the Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco trade. Yes, they failed to acquire their top targets, George Springer, Trevor Bauer or JT...
Mets sign Jonathan Villar to one-year, $3.55M deal
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
The 29-year-old will provide the Mets with defensive cover and depth, as he can play second base, shortstop, third base and in the outfield.
MLB rumors: Mets interested in Justin Turner; Brewers sign former All-Star - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella — CBS Sports 1h
Here's Tuesday's hot stove buzz
Report: Dodgers likeliest Turner destination; Mets, Brewers involved
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 1h
The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the likeliest destination for free-agent third baseman Justin Turner, but the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers are still interested, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.While the Mets are eyeing the former All-Star,
Mets interested in reuniting with Justin Turner: report | amNewYork
by: N/A — amNewYork 2h
The New York Mets are interested in bringing back veteran third baseman, as first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @ThereItIsJake: @PetitePhD @Metstradamus and I would laugh at his ABs last year vs Mets. His approach is brutal and good pitchers bury him. Multiple ABs he swung at what would clearly be Ball 4 on 3-0 counts with bases loaded when walk produces run. He knows the strike zone about as well as Angel HernandezBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Opinion: Mets Should Consider Trevor Rosenthal on Minor League Deal https://t.co/9n9eHbCKV3 #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ThereItIsJake: @Metstradamus I think sliming pitchers who give up grannies is perfectly acceptable. Can the slimer be a random seat location drawn every time this occurs for more fan interaction?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @kranepool: @Metstradamus @NYRangers That’s not THE Sam Rosen THE Sam Rosen hails from the same neighborhood as me Borough Park BrooklynBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GiantPanda81: @Metstradamus Hitting the foul pole automatically wins the game. Hitting your opposite side foul pole automatically sweeps that series of games, retconning the results of any previous games. If the player is a switch hitter, a coin is flipped to decide the outcome.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Happy 46th Birthday, Vladimir Guerrero. Oh, what could've been had the #Mets signed Guerrero as a free agent back in 2004.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets