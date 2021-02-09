Simply Amazin' Ep. 71: Trevor May

by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies

Frank and Gem talk about the acquisition of JV and get into some rumors on JT. Does that mean anything for JD? Try not to have an Orange & Blue OD while at the DMV trying to get an ID. https://open.spotify.com/episode/7lQtyXuZXggJWNOFzPPoUR?si=5JVuGYB