New York Mets

That's So Mets Podcast
Bauer Aftermath, Depth Signings And Potential Justin Turner Return?

by: N/A That's So Mets Podcast 1h

Joe and Connor discuss how missing out on Trevor Bauer might work out in the long run for the Mets, while also breaking down the additions of Albert Almora and Jonathan Villar. Could a Justin Turner return be the solution at third base? The guys...

ESPN L.A. Angels Blog
MLB updates conduct code in wake of allegations

by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 2h

MLB has enhanced its code of conduct pertaining to harassment and discrimination, has set up an anonymous hotline for those with information about sexual misconduct, and is requiring training for senior leadership on major league teams.

Subway To Shea
STS Ep. 12: No Bauer... No Problem!

by: N/A Subway To Shea 2h

This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast: - Trevor Bauer Trolls & Spurns Mets to Sign with LA Dodgers - Extend Michael Conforto Now! - Mets Sign Albert Almora Jr. & Jonathan Villar - PECOTA NL East Predictions - MLB/MLBPA COVID-19 Protocols Follow on...

Mets Junkies
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 14): Are the Mets in on JT after getting JV?

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

Frank and Gem talk about the acquisition of JV and get into some rumors on JT. Does that mean anything for JD? Try not to have an Orange & Blue OD while at the DMV trying to get an ID. https://open.spotify.com/episode/7lQtyXuZXggJWNOFzPPoUR?si=5JVuGYB

SNY Mets

Breaking down the Mets most recent acquisitions and what could be left to come | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks down the Mets ‘depth week’ signings in Albert Almora and Jonathan Villar. Martino also explains what kinds of pitching de...

The Apple

Simply Amazin' Ep. 71: Trevor May

by: The Apple The Apple 3h

Mets right-hander joins the show to talk pitching and the 2021 season

Blogging Mets

Mets Shouldn’t Bother With Justin Turner

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 3h

Word going around on Tuesday is that the Mets are interested in a reunion with Justin Turner. But it says here they should not bother why compound one mistake with another?

Reflections On Baseball
Mets Fans: Take Your Lame Apology Trevor Bauer – And Shove It

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 3h

Mets fans should be offended by Trevor Bauer's apology for misleading we minions. Bursting ego aside, it's proof we're better off without you.

