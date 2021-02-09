New York Mets
Bauer Aftermath, Depth Signings And Potential Justin Turner Return?
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 1h
Joe and Connor discuss how missing out on Trevor Bauer might work out in the long run for the Mets, while also breaking down the additions of Albert Almora and Jonathan Villar. Could a Justin Turner return be the solution at third base? The guys...
MLB updates conduct code in wake of allegations
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 2h
MLB has enhanced its code of conduct pertaining to harassment and discrimination, has set up an anonymous hotline for those with information about sexual misconduct, and is requiring training for senior leadership on major league teams.
STS Ep. 12: No Bauer... No Problem!
by: N/A — Subway To Shea 2h
This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast: - Trevor Bauer Trolls & Spurns Mets to Sign with LA Dodgers - Extend Michael Conforto Now! - Mets Sign Albert Almora Jr. & Jonathan Villar - PECOTA NL East Predictions - MLB/MLBPA COVID-19 Protocols Follow on...
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 14): Are the Mets in on JT after getting JV?
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
Frank and Gem talk about the acquisition of JV and get into some rumors on JT. Does that mean anything for JD? Try not to have an Orange & Blue OD while at the DMV trying to get an ID. https://open.spotify.com/episode/7lQtyXuZXggJWNOFzPPoUR?si=5JVuGYB
Breaking down the Mets most recent acquisitions and what could be left to come | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks down the Mets ‘depth week’ signings in Albert Almora and Jonathan Villar. Martino also explains what kinds of pitching de...
Simply Amazin' Ep. 71: Trevor May
by: The Apple — The Apple 3h
Mets right-hander joins the show to talk pitching and the 2021 season
Mets Shouldn’t Bother With Justin Turner
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 3h
Word going around on Tuesday is that the Mets are interested in a reunion with Justin Turner. But it says here they should not bother why compound one mistake with another?
Mets Fans: Take Your Lame Apology Trevor Bauer – And Shove It
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3h
Mets fans should be offended by Trevor Bauer's apology for misleading we minions. Bursting ego aside, it's proof we're better off without you.
