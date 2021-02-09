New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NL Notes: Turner, Mets, Cubs, Reds, Pirates
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets are interested in free-agent third baseman Justin Turner, though the two sides aren't seeing eye to eye on …
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Todd Frazier Worth A Minor League Deal
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 20m
When you look to build a roster, your bench should be reflective of what you are missing from your everyday players. For the New York Mets as constructed, they are missing a good defender at third,…
Travis d'Arnaud: 2015 NL Champion Mets Catcher (2013-2019)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Travis d'Arnaud was born on February 10, 1989 in Lakewood California. The six foot two catcher grew up a Los Angeles Dodgers fan & Mets H...
Bauer Aftermath, Depth Signings And Potential Justin Turner Return?
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 3h
Joe and Connor discuss how missing out on Trevor Bauer might work out in the long run for the Mets, while also breaking down the additions of Albert Almora and Jonathan Villar. Could a Justin Turner return be the solution at third base? The guys...
MLB updates conduct code in wake of allegations
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 4h
MLB has enhanced its code of conduct pertaining to harassment and discrimination, has set up an anonymous hotline for those with information about sexual misconduct, and is requiring training for senior leadership on major league teams.
STS Ep. 12: No Bauer... No Problem!
by: N/A — Subway To Shea 4h
This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast: - Trevor Bauer Trolls & Spurns Mets to Sign with LA Dodgers - Extend Michael Conforto Now! - Mets Sign Albert Almora Jr. & Jonathan Villar - PECOTA NL East Predictions - MLB/MLBPA COVID-19 Protocols Follow on...
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 14): Are the Mets in on JT after getting JV?
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 4h
Frank and Gem talk about the acquisition of JV and get into some rumors on JT. Does that mean anything for JD? Try not to have an Orange & Blue OD while at the DMV trying to get an ID. https://open.spotify.com/episode/7lQtyXuZXggJWNOFzPPoUR?si=5JVuGYB
Breaking down the Mets most recent acquisitions and what could be left to come | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks down the Mets ‘depth week’ signings in Albert Almora and Jonathan Villar. Martino also explains what kinds of pitching de...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Well, there goes getting sleep tonight.Owner / Front Office
-
RT @metsrewind: February 10, 1984: The @Mets signed Keith Hernandez to 5yr, $8m contract extension. The deal, at the time, made Hernandez the second-highest paid player in franchise history, behind George Foster's 5yr/$10 million deal. #MetsRewind #LGM #Mets https://t.co/aiiL689c0KBlogger / Podcaster
-
There is some very fun tennis being played Down Under right now. What an upset by Fucsovics. #AusOpenOwner / Front Office
-
Awesome job @TimothyRRyder! Very cool of @IamTrevorMay to give the fans the time.Mets reliever Trevor May joined the show for a quick hit. check it out! #LFGM 🍎 Spotify: https://t.co/CKJ7Z60Xkx Apple: https://t.co/9yxeXiJFr6Blogger / Podcaster
-
On @GEICO SportsNite, @MarcMalusis & @sal_licata talk about how much pressure is on Mets manager Luis Rojas heading into the 2021 seasonTV / Radio Network
-
Ok how many games a year is he healthyBeen seeing a lot of Judge slander lately.. may I remind you that he is a top 3 player in baseball when healthy 👏🏻 https://t.co/H0Lk36hiVzBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets