Mets interested in Jake Arrieta, James Paxton: report | amNewYork
by: N/A — amNewYork 2h
The clock is ticking on the Mets to pick up the final arms necessary to round out the bottom portion of their starting rotation.
MLB rumors: Mets eyeing veteran starters after missing out on Trevor Bauer; Phillies add reliever - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 5m
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Wednesday
Will Yankee Stadium have fans on Opening Day? New Cuomo decision will allow it - nj.com
by: James Kratchjkratch@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 11m
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that all arenas and stadiums in New York will be permitted to have fans in attendance at events starting on Feb. 23.
Explaining Just How Terrible J.D. Davis Is At Third Base
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 23m
MLB reporter Anthony DiComo and SNY reporter Steve Gelbs voiced at how perplexed they were about the push to have anyone but J.D. Davis at third base. Because of that, we need to illustrate exactly…
MMO Exclusive: Former Met Chasen Bradford Ready to Play Ball
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 32m
"You think I made it to the big leagues as a 35th round, senior sign, and Tommy John surgery is going to stop me? You're crazy. Give me an opportunity and I'll show what I have, just as I have bef
Citi Field opens for 'mass' vaccinations, but with far fewer doses than Yankee Stadium, because NYC
by: Dustin Foote — Deadspin 32m
If this isn’t a metaphor for New York baseball I don’t know what is.
New York Mets in ongoing discussions to sign Jake Arrieta, per report
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
The New York Mets have some rotation depth. After ace Jacob deGrom, they have Marcus Stroman, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson, Jordan Yamamoto, Joey Lucchesi, and Jerad Eickhoff, not to mention Noah Syndergaard when he is deemed healthy enough to...
Mets Rumors: Jake Arrieta, James Paxton Interest NY After Trevor Bauer Pursuit
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 1h
Having failed to land Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets reportedly are looking at some alternatives to bolster their starting rotation...
Alex Ramirez Has Raw Tools Few Can Match
by: Mike Puma — Baseball America 2h
The Mets' top international target in 2019 has jaw-dropping raw ability. Now all he needs is game reps to refine his tools.
In '19, Trevor May threw his 4-seam FB in zones 1, 2, 3, 11, 12, 13 (encompassing up in the strike zone & shadow zone) 28.6%. In '20, May threw his 4-seamer up in the zone 34.2%. '19 whiff rate in those zones: 17.2% '20 whiff rate in those zones: 25.0% #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The A’s have signed Jed Lowrie to a minor-league deal.Blogger / Podcaster
A reminder to all @Mets players arriving for Spring Training that Florida Guidelines are as below! We want you safe because we want you back!Blogger / Podcaster
I’d love to know what really happened with Jed.He’s baaaaack! Jed Lowrie signs a minor league deal with the A’s because of course he did.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Presented without comment. https://t.co/wkhvFIH8bISuper Fan
Too bad the A’s don’t come to Citi Field this year; the tribute video would be something.He’s baaaaack! Jed Lowrie signs a minor league deal with the A’s because of course he did.Beat Writer / Columnist
