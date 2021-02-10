New York Mets
Mets sign OF Albert Almora Jr.
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 37m
FLUSHING, N.Y., February 10, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed outfielder Albert Almora Jr. to a one-year contract. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Corey Oswalt has been designated for assignment. Almora Jr., 26,
Report: Mets Attempting to Trade Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia Contracts
by: Jenna Ciccotelli — Bleacher Report 16m
The New York Mets are reportedly looking to rid themselves of a pair of veteran pitchers this offseason. The team is attempting to deal Dellin Betances and Jeurys Familia, according Andy Martino of SNY...
Almora, Mets finalize 1-year, $1.25M contract
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 18m
Outfielder Albert Almora and the Mets finalized a one-year contract Wednesday.
Yankees World Series Quest Depends on Scars and Strikes
by: lennrobbgmailcom — The New York Extra 37m
ROBBINS NEST By Lenn Robbins Scars and Strikes. That should be the title of the 2021 Yankees yearbook. Scars and Strikes. We know the Yankees can put out a potent lineup – […]
Corey Oswalt has been DFA’d
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 55m
Right-hander Corey Oswalt has been DFA’d to make room for the recently signed Albert Almora jr. The Mets need to clear one man from the 40-man roster after acquiring Jonathan Villar yesterday.
David Peterson discusses what he’s learned from watching Jacob deGrom | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On Mets Hot Stove, SNY’s Gary Apple catches up with Mets pitcher David Peterson to discuss his MLB debut, what he’s learned from 2x Cy Young winner Jacob deG...
Former Mets bust Jed Lowrie’s career isn’t over
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 2h
After two disappointing years with the Mets, Jed Lowrie is returning to Oakland on a minor league deal, the Athletics announced Wednesday. Lowrie missed all of last season and had just eight plate
Cuomo’s announcement sets stage for fans to return to Carrier Dome, Syracuse Mets’ games - syracuse.com
by: Chris Carlsonccarlson@syracuse.com — Syracuse 3h
The state will allow arena with capacities of more than 10,000 to open later this month. That would include the Carrier Dome and NBT Bank Stadium.
The Mets officially announce they've signed Albert Almora Jr. & have designated Corey Oswalt for assignment https://t.co/k589mE0rVrTV / Radio Network
-
Khalil Lee was on the Royals’ 40-man roster (added this winter as a first-time Rule 5 eligible), so the #Mets will have to clear a spot for him as well as for Villar* *Unless they’re moving a major league piece in this deal.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
That we know of ...We don't have cheaters on this team. https://t.co/l1kKVeUfEGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @_RF30: @Metstradamus former expo tom bradyBlogger / Podcaster
-
While Mets have been shopping Betances around, I’m told he’s not in this trade.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheAppleNYM: Lee, a 22yo former 3rd-round pick of KC (2016), hit .264/.363/.372 with eight homers and 53 swiped bags in 129 games with Double-A *checks notes* Northwest Arkansas in 2019 dig it https://t.co/VSzeU074lIBeat Writer / Columnist
