New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Report: Mets Attempting to Trade Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia Contracts

by: Jenna Ciccotelli Bleacher Report 13m

The New York Mets are reportedly looking to rid themselves of a pair of veteran pitchers this offseason. The team is attempting to deal Dellin Betances and Jeurys Familia, according   Andy Martino   of SNY...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Almora, Mets finalize 1-year, $1.25M contract

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 15m

Outfielder Albert Almora and the Mets finalized a one-year contract Wednesday.

The New York Extra
Yankees World Series Quest Depends on Scars and Strikes

by: lennrobbgmailcom The New York Extra 34m

ROBBINS NEST By Lenn Robbins Scars and Strikes. That should be the title of the 2021 Yankees yearbook. Scars and Strikes. We know the Yankees can put out a potent lineup – […]

MLB: Mets.com
Mets sign OF Albert Almora Jr.

by: N/A MLB: Mets 35m

FLUSHING, N.Y., February 10, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed outfielder Albert Almora Jr. to a one-year contract. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Corey Oswalt has been designated for assignment. Almora Jr., 26,

Mets Junkies
Corey Oswalt has been DFA’d

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 52m

Right-hander Corey Oswalt has been DFA’d to make room for the recently signed Albert Almora jr. The Mets need to clear one man from the 40-man roster after acquiring Jonathan Villar yesterday.

SNY Mets

David Peterson discusses what he’s learned from watching Jacob deGrom | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

On Mets Hot Stove, SNY’s Gary Apple catches up with Mets pitcher David Peterson to discuss his MLB debut, what he’s learned from 2x Cy Young winner Jacob deG...

New York Post
Former Mets bust Jed Lowrie’s career isn’t over

by: Mark Fischer New York Post 2h

After two disappointing years with the Mets, Jed Lowrie is returning to Oakland on a minor league deal, the Athletics announced Wednesday. Lowrie missed all of last season and had just eight plate

Syracuse
Cuomo’s announcement sets stage for fans to return to Carrier Dome, Syracuse Mets’ games - syracuse.com

by: Chris Carlsonccarlson@syracuse.com Syracuse 2h

The state will allow arena with capacities of more than 10,000 to open later this month. That would include the Carrier Dome and NBT Bank Stadium.

