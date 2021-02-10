Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Big League Stew
59089564_thumbnail

Report: Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi to Royals in 3-team deal with Mets

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h

The former top overall prospect has fallen quite a bit since winning a World Series.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

CBS Sports

Red Sox, Mets, Royals nearing three-team trade involving Andrew Benintendi, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 1h

Benintendi would head to Kansas City if the deal is finalized

The Mets Police
54880346_thumbnail

Matt Harvey throws a pitch in a video and is super-awesome

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

Matt Harvey is back baby! First time getting @MattHarvey33 off the mound after 3 days of heavy spin work. Main focus was to get that carry FB back from 13-15 (18V). From 18-20 his FB carry was only 12V at the same velo. Getting the carry back was...

SNY Mets

Here’s what the Mets involvement in the Benintendi trade means | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 44m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino says that the Mets’ involvement as the third team in a trade that sent Red Sox Andrew Benintendi to the Royals means they may no...

Mets Merized
59089999_thumbnail

Mets Acquire CF Prospect Khalil Lee in Three-Team Trade

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 46m

For the second time this offseason, the New York Mets are involved in a three-team trade. This time, New York is acquiring the Royals No. 8 prospect Khalil Lee, in a deal that is sending Red Sox o

Baseball America
50569413_thumbnail

Scouting Reports On Every Player In The Andrew Benintendi, Franchy Cordero Trade

by: Josh Norris Baseball America 48m

Analyzing every player involved in the Andrew Benintendi trade between the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals and New York Mets.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
New York Post
59089793_thumbnail

Mets acquiring Khalil Lee in Royals-Red Sox Andrew Benintendi trade

by: Mark Fischer New York Post 1h

The Mets are acquiring outfield prospect Khalil Lee from the Royals as part of a three-team deal involving Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, The Post’s Joel Sherman reported Wednesday. Lee

Amazin' Avenue
59089728_thumbnail

Mets get prospect Khalil Lee in three-team trade with Royals, Red Sox

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The Mets are sending a pitcher they got in the Steven Matz trade to Boston.

Sports Illustrated
59089711_thumbnail

Report: Red Sox Send Andrew Benintendi to Royals in 3-Team Trade With Mets

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 1h

The Red Sox are reportedly nearing a three-team trade involving the Royals and Mets that would send Benintendi to Kansas City.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets