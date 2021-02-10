Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Red Sox, Mets, Royals nearing three-team trade involving Andrew Benintendi, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 1h

Benintendi would head to Kansas City if the deal is finalized

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The Mets Police
54880346_thumbnail

Matt Harvey throws a pitch in a video and is super-awesome

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

Matt Harvey is back baby! First time getting @MattHarvey33 off the mound after 3 days of heavy spin work. Main focus was to get that carry FB back from 13-15 (18V). From 18-20 his FB carry was only 12V at the same velo. Getting the carry back was...

SNY Mets

Here’s what the Mets involvement in the Benintendi trade means | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 44m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino says that the Mets’ involvement as the third team in a trade that sent Red Sox Andrew Benintendi to the Royals means they may no...

Mets Merized
59089999_thumbnail

Mets Acquire CF Prospect Khalil Lee in Three-Team Trade

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 46m

For the second time this offseason, the New York Mets are involved in a three-team trade. This time, New York is acquiring the Royals No. 8 prospect Khalil Lee, in a deal that is sending Red Sox o

Baseball America
50569413_thumbnail

Scouting Reports On Every Player In The Andrew Benintendi, Franchy Cordero Trade

by: Josh Norris Baseball America 48m

Analyzing every player involved in the Andrew Benintendi trade between the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals and New York Mets.

New York Post
59089793_thumbnail

Mets acquiring Khalil Lee in Royals-Red Sox Andrew Benintendi trade

by: Mark Fischer New York Post 1h

The Mets are acquiring outfield prospect Khalil Lee from the Royals as part of a three-team deal involving Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, The Post’s Joel Sherman reported Wednesday. Lee

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Amazin' Avenue
59089728_thumbnail

Mets get prospect Khalil Lee in three-team trade with Royals, Red Sox

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The Mets are sending a pitcher they got in the Steven Matz trade to Boston.

Sports Illustrated
59089711_thumbnail

Report: Red Sox Send Andrew Benintendi to Royals in 3-Team Trade With Mets

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 1h

The Red Sox are reportedly nearing a three-team trade involving the Royals and Mets that would send Benintendi to Kansas City.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets