The Mets are good now. The front office is good now. I told you guys, better things are possible!! And you deserve them!! #MetsFansUnited

Outfield prospect Khalil Lee is expected to go to the New York Mets in the three-way deal with Boston and KC that would send Andrew Benintendi to the Royals. Outfielder Franchy Cordero would go to the Red Sox once the deal is finalized, sources tell ESPN. Others are involved.