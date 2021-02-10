New York Mets
Mets get outfield prospect Khalil Lee in three-team trade that sends Andrew Benintendi to Royals | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
The Mets strengthened a farm-system weakness Wednesday, acquiring outfield prospect Khalil Lee from the Royals as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Red Sox. The headliner was outfielde
Red Sox trade Benintendi to Royals in three-team deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 16m
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in a three-team trade that also included the New York Mets, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped Boston win the 2018 World Series. The...
Khalil Lee joins the Organization with a Bang
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 27m
After the completion of the three-way trade between the Royals, Red Sox, and of course the Mets. Khalil Lee is now the seventh best prospect in the New York Mets Organization. He’s ranked right behind Pete Crow-Armstrong and J.T. Ginn, and ahead of...
Red Sox, Mets, Royals complete three-team trade involving Andrew Benintendi - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 1h
Benintendi will head to Kansas City as part of the agreement
Mets designate Corey Oswalt and Ali Sanchez for assignment
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 53m
The team needed room on its 40-man roster for a couple of new additions.
Mets, Red Sox and Royals involved in three-team trade - New York Daily News
by: Thomas Biersdorfer — NY Daily News 54m
The Mets are acquiring highly touted outfield prospect Kahlil Lee as part of a three-team trade, according to multiple reports on Wednesday night.
Bobby Jones: 2000 N.L. Champion Mets Pitcher (1993-2000)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 55m
Robert Joseph Jones was born on February 10, 1970 in Tom Seaver’s hometown of Fresno, California. There he attended Fresno high, the same...
Ali Sanchez DFA’d by Mets
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
In order to make room for recently acquired outfield prospect Khalil Lee, the Mets have designated Ali Sanchez for assignment. Sanchez made just made his debut in 2020 and appeared in five games. He collected one hit in his nine at-bats.
Mets Designate Ali Sanchez
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Mets have designated catcher Ali Sanchez for assignment, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports on Twitter. His roster spot was needed …
