New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
57189806_thumbnail

Mets get KC prospect Lee in 3-team deal

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- For the second time this offseason, the Mets inserted themselves as the third party in a three-team trade. The Mets on Wednesday acquired prospect Khalil Lee from the Royals as part of a larger trade that sent Red Sox outfielder Andrew...

NBC Sports
59091750_thumbnail

Red Sox trade Benintendi to Royals in three-team deal

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 16m

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in a three-team trade that also included the New York Mets, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped Boston win the 2018 World Series. The...

Mets Junkies
59091606_thumbnail

Khalil Lee joins the Organization with a Bang

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 27m

After the completion of the three-way trade between the Royals, Red Sox, and of course the Mets. Khalil Lee is now the seventh best prospect in the New York Mets Organization. He’s ranked right behind Pete Crow-Armstrong and J.T. Ginn, and ahead of...

CBS Sports

Red Sox, Mets, Royals complete three-team trade involving Andrew Benintendi - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 1h

Benintendi will head to Kansas City as part of the agreement

Amazin' Avenue
59091297_thumbnail

Mets designate Corey Oswalt and Ali Sanchez for assignment

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 53m

The team needed room on its 40-man roster for a couple of new additions.

Daily News
59091292_thumbnail

Mets, Red Sox and Royals involved in three-team trade - New York Daily News

by: Thomas Biersdorfer NY Daily News 54m

The Mets are acquiring highly touted outfield prospect Kahlil Lee as part of a three-team trade, according to multiple reports on Wednesday night.

centerfieldmaz
59091258_thumbnail

Bobby Jones: 2000 N.L. Champion Mets Pitcher (1993-2000)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 55m

Robert Joseph Jones was born on February 10, 1970 in Tom Seaver’s hometown of Fresno, California. There he attended Fresno high, the same...

Mets Junkies
59091158_thumbnail

Ali Sanchez DFA’d by Mets

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

In order to make room for recently acquired outfield prospect Khalil Lee, the Mets have designated Ali Sanchez for assignment. Sanchez made just made his debut in 2020 and appeared in five games. He collected one hit in his nine at-bats.

MLB Trade Rumors
59091141_thumbnail

Mets Designate Ali Sanchez

by: Jeff Todd MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Mets have designated catcher Ali Sanchez for assignment, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports on Twitter. His roster spot was needed &hellip;

