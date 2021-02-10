New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets designate Corey Oswalt and Ali Sanchez for assignment
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 54m
The team needed room on its 40-man roster for a couple of new additions.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Red Sox trade Benintendi to Royals in three-team deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 17m
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in a three-team trade that also included the New York Mets, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped Boston win the 2018 World Series. The...
Khalil Lee joins the Organization with a Bang
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 28m
After the completion of the three-way trade between the Royals, Red Sox, and of course the Mets. Khalil Lee is now the seventh best prospect in the New York Mets Organization. He’s ranked right behind Pete Crow-Armstrong and J.T. Ginn, and ahead of...
Red Sox, Mets, Royals complete three-team trade involving Andrew Benintendi - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 1h
Benintendi will head to Kansas City as part of the agreement
Mets, Red Sox and Royals involved in three-team trade - New York Daily News
by: Thomas Biersdorfer — NY Daily News 55m
The Mets are acquiring highly touted outfield prospect Kahlil Lee as part of a three-team trade, according to multiple reports on Wednesday night.
Bobby Jones: 2000 N.L. Champion Mets Pitcher (1993-2000)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 56m
Robert Joseph Jones was born on February 10, 1970 in Tom Seaver’s hometown of Fresno, California. There he attended Fresno high, the same...
Ali Sanchez DFA’d by Mets
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
In order to make room for recently acquired outfield prospect Khalil Lee, the Mets have designated Ali Sanchez for assignment. Sanchez made just made his debut in 2020 and appeared in five games. He collected one hit in his nine at-bats.
Mets Designate Ali Sanchez
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Mets have designated catcher Ali Sanchez for assignment, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports on Twitter. His roster spot was needed …
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
I would think he’s the next guy out.May I again ask why Jacob Barnes is in this roster? He could be a solid piece sure but has next to zero chance of cracking OD BP and has 0 options remaining meaning he’ll be DFA’d anyway... Odd move to DFA Ali here. He’s gonna get snatched up very fast. https://t.co/YDW9ODA4UtBlog / Website
-
RT @MetsJunkies: Are you feeling colder than a polar bear ❄️🐻❄️? Grab a cup of hot cocoa and warm up to Pete Alonso’s 53rd HR of his record setting 2019 campaign. #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MLB #MLBtwitter https://t.co/vK97oIDOAABlog / Website
-
Full breakdown of tonight's three-team trade between the Red Sox, Royals and Mets, with scouting reports on Andrew Benintendi, Franchy Cordero, Khalil Lee and more by @jnorris427. https://t.co/Jrq1CFUPLVBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @FinkelsteinRyan: Good teams accept JD Davis as a cheap third base option who has offensive upside and ignore the glove. Great teams see Davis as a weapon that can mash left-handed pitching off your bench, while a better all-around option starts. That's the difference. https://t.co/yO50PBZkvmBlogger / Podcaster
-
The deal is official: Royals acquire OF Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox acquire OF Franchy Cordero, RHP Josh Winckowski and three PTBNLs, Mets acquire OF Khalil Lee.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets are good now. The front office is good now. I told you guys, better things are possible!! And you deserve them!! #MetsFansUnitedOutfield prospect Khalil Lee is expected to go to the New York Mets in the three-way deal with Boston and KC that would send Andrew Benintendi to the Royals. Outfielder Franchy Cordero would go to the Red Sox once the deal is finalized, sources tell ESPN. Others are involved.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets