Were Red Sox right to move Benintendi now in three-way deal with Royals, Mets?
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 44m
Trading the OF to Kansas City after an injury-shortened 2020 is a risk, but it reveals where Boston pegged his value.
Red Sox trade Benintendi to Royals in three-team deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in a three-team trade that also included the New York Mets, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped Boston win the 2018 World Series. The...
Khalil Lee joins the Organization with a Bang
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
After the completion of the three-way trade between the Royals, Red Sox, and of course the Mets. Khalil Lee is now the seventh best prospect in the New York Mets Organization. He’s ranked right behind Pete Crow-Armstrong and J.T. Ginn, and ahead of...
Red Sox, Mets, Royals complete three-team trade involving Andrew Benintendi - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 3h
Benintendi will head to Kansas City as part of the agreement
Mets designate Corey Oswalt and Ali Sanchez for assignment
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The team needed room on its 40-man roster for a couple of new additions.
Mets, Red Sox and Royals involved in three-team trade - New York Daily News
by: Thomas Biersdorfer — NY Daily News 3h
The Mets are acquiring highly touted outfield prospect Kahlil Lee as part of a three-team trade, according to multiple reports on Wednesday night.
Ali Sanchez DFA’d by Mets
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 3h
In order to make room for recently acquired outfield prospect Khalil Lee, the Mets have designated Ali Sanchez for assignment. Sanchez made just made his debut in 2020 and appeared in five games. He collected one hit in his nine at-bats.
Were Red Sox right to sell low on Benintendi in three-way deal with Royals, Mets? https://t.co/y4jOjicekK #MetsTV / Radio Network
Everytime the Mets make a trade I Iove I can't sleep for ****. 💤💤😳Blogger / Podcaster
I can't help rooting for Mancini. This is a solid read.After a battle with colon cancer last year, Orioles’ Trey Mancini arrived to spring training early this week looking to get right back to it in 2021: https://t.co/KPOWznct1n https://t.co/7E70eF2afZBlogger / Podcaster
I would think he’s the next guy out.May I again ask why Jacob Barnes is in this roster? He could be a solid piece sure but has next to zero chance of cracking OD BP and has 0 options remaining meaning he’ll be DFA’d anyway... Odd move to DFA Ali here. He’s gonna get snatched up very fast. https://t.co/YDW9ODA4UtBlog / Website
RT @MetsJunkies: Are you feeling colder than a polar bear ❄️🐻❄️? Grab a cup of hot cocoa and warm up to Pete Alonso’s 53rd HR of his record setting 2019 campaign. #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MLB #MLBtwitter https://t.co/vK97oIDOAABlog / Website
Full breakdown of tonight's three-team trade between the Red Sox, Royals and Mets, with scouting reports on Andrew Benintendi, Franchy Cordero, Khalil Lee and more by @jnorris427. https://t.co/Jrq1CFUPLVBeat Writer / Columnist
