New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reports: Andrew Benintendi to be dealt from Red Sox to Royals - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 1h
After an offseason full of trade rumors, Andrew Benintendi knows for sure that he will no longer be a member of the Boston Red Sox. The former American League Rookie of the Year runner-up is on the move as the Red Sox have agreed to a three-team...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Were Red Sox right to move Benintendi now in three-way deal with Royals, Mets?
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h
Trading the OF to Kansas City after an injury-shortened 2020 is a risk, but it reveals where Boston pegged his value.
Red Sox trade Benintendi to Royals in three-team deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in a three-team trade that also included the New York Mets, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped Boston win the 2018 World Series. The...
Khalil Lee joins the Organization with a Bang
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 4h
After the completion of the three-way trade between the Royals, Red Sox, and of course the Mets. Khalil Lee is now the seventh best prospect in the New York Mets Organization. He’s ranked right behind Pete Crow-Armstrong and J.T. Ginn, and ahead of...
Red Sox, Mets, Royals complete three-team trade involving Andrew Benintendi - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 5h
Benintendi will head to Kansas City as part of the agreement
Mets designate Corey Oswalt and Ali Sanchez for assignment
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
The team needed room on its 40-man roster for a couple of new additions.
Mets, Red Sox and Royals involved in three-team trade - New York Daily News
by: Thomas Biersdorfer — NY Daily News 4h
The Mets are acquiring highly touted outfield prospect Kahlil Lee as part of a three-team trade, according to multiple reports on Wednesday night.
Bobby Jones: 2000 N.L. Champion Mets Pitcher (1993-2000)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 4h
Robert Joseph Jones was born on February 10, 1970 in Tom Seaver’s hometown of Fresno, California. There he attended Fresno high, the same...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
What Could A Francisco Lindor Extension Look Like? - @MichaelGaraffa #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #Mets #LFGM #LGM #MLBtwitter #MLB https://t.co/MVwMSFPjM8Blog / Website
-
#TheMetsJunkiesPodcast (Episode 13): Making a Murder PT II, not really… We’re making a rotation. - https://t.co/aNfPRMrI8W #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MLBPodcast #MLBtwitter #MLB https://t.co/DgyFOqW4P1Blog / Website
-
Were Red Sox right to sell low on Benintendi in three-way deal with Royals, Mets? https://t.co/y4jOjicekK #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
Everytime the Mets make a trade I Iove I can't sleep for ****. 💤💤😳Blogger / Podcaster
-
I can't help rooting for Mancini. This is a solid read.After a battle with colon cancer last year, Orioles’ Trey Mancini arrived to spring training early this week looking to get right back to it in 2021: https://t.co/KPOWznct1n https://t.co/7E70eF2afZBlogger / Podcaster
-
I would think he’s the next guy out.May I again ask why Jacob Barnes is in this roster? He could be a solid piece sure but has next to zero chance of cracking OD BP and has 0 options remaining meaning he’ll be DFA’d anyway... Odd move to DFA Ali here. He’s gonna get snatched up very fast. https://t.co/YDW9ODA4UtBlog / Website
- More Mets Tweets