MLB rumors: Trevor Bauer already having trouble with Dodgers fans - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 33m

Right-hander Trevor Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers after winning the 2020 National League Cy Young Award.

Empire Sports Media
52761445_thumbnail

New York Mets reportedly trying to “find takers” for Jeurys Familia and Dellin Betances

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 51s

The New York Mets are putting together a quite talented roster that can, as of today, compete with the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League East division. New owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson have worked to bring...

FanGraphs
59099080_thumbnail

The Royals Are Banking on a Benintendi Bounce

by: Dan Szymborski FanGraphs 10m

Andrew Benintendi heads to Kansas City in an outfielder-filled three-way trade.

Mack's Mets
57148514_thumbnail

SAVAGE VIEWS – Defending Sandy, Part 2

by: RDS900 Mack's Mets 12m

  February 11, 2021 This is a follow up to my article of last week.   One person who responded anonymously referred to Sandy Alderson as a...

CBS Sports

Andrew Benintendi trade: Red Sox, Mets, Royals make three-team swap sending outfielder to Kansas City - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 14m

Benintendi was on the trading block all winter

Amazin' Avenue
57474854_thumbnail

Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): No Bauer, No Problem

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 19m

The Mets didn’t get Trever Bauer, and we’re absolutely fine with that.

Elite Sports NY
59099242_thumbnail

New York Mets acquire minor league OF Khalil Lee

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 21m

New York Mets acquire minor league OF Khalil Lee first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Rising Apple

NY Mets minor league storylines to look forward to in 2021

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 33m

These three minor league storylines could get New York Mets fans' attention in 2021. The absence of minor league baseball in 2020 felt strange. As a person...

The Mets Police
58022493_thumbnail

Mets get Khalil Lee!!!!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

METS ACQUIRE KHALIL LEE FROM KANSAS CITY IN THREE-TEAM TRADE FLUSHING, N.Y., February 10, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced they have acquired outfielder Khalil Lee from Kansas City in a three-team trade. The Mets will send RHP Josh...

