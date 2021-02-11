Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Jake Arrieta Feels Like A Jeff Wilpon Move

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

Before the sale of the New York Mets to Steve Cohen, you could almost be assured the team would have had heavy interest in Jake Arrieta. Really, this was a play out of their playbook. It was a big …

More Recent New York Mets Articles

SNY Mets

Does Jacob deGrom or Gerrit Cole have a better chance at the Cy Young in 2021? | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 14m

On SportsNite, the crew takes a look at the odds of Jacob deGrom and Gerrit Cole winning the Cy Young in 2021 and determine which pitcher has the better shot...

The Mets Police
59105417_thumbnail

Updated 2021 Mets Schedule – now with times of the games

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 16m

Road Opening Night.  Almost no Saturday home day games.  It’s the 2021 Schedule!

LWOS Baseball
59105003_thumbnail

Kansas City Royals Make Aggressive Trade for Andrew Benintendi

by: Doug Winkey Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 31m

The Kansas City Royals have made an aggressive move by trading for outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Boston Red Sox.

Forbes

Chicago Cubs Add Outfielder Jake Marisnick

by: Jared Wyllys Forbes 34m

The Chicago Cubs added some outfield depth on Thursday, reportedly signing veteran Jake Marisnick to a one-year, $1 million deal with a mutual option for 2022.

Mets Merized
59104446_thumbnail

Opinion: The Khalil Lee Trade Is Delightfully Weird

by: james schapiro Mets Merized Online 52m

Late Wednesday night, the New York Mets sent Josh Winckowski, recently acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays for Steven Matz, to the Boston Red Sox. They’ll also send a Player to be Named Later to

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
MLB: Mets.com
59103813_thumbnail

Amazin' offseason has Mets in good position

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 1h

It turned out that the Mets didn’t sign everybody once Steve Cohen completed his purchase of the team last fall, which now feels like a whole baseball season ago. They didn’t sign George Springer, who ended up with the Blue Jays, and were the first...

CBS Sports

MLB free agency: Many veteran relievers remain unsigned; here are the teams best positioned to land them - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 1h

The Rays have a lot of flexibility with their current bullpen; the Mets, Yankees, and Reds do not

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    RT @martinonyc: On January 6, we reported that any talks between Mets and Cubs on Kris Bryant were no longer active. That was true at the time. TIL it has changed since. Unclear how likely it is to happen, but there is at least something there.
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 4m
    I dunno. Just curious that it was an Open Secret yet nobody who covered the team either said anything, or they didn’t know, or they told the Mets who did nothing. Any answer is interesting.
    Fake Uncle Steve
    @metspolice Depends. Like a Marv Albert secret or like Plaxico Burress or like OJ Simpson or Ray Rice?
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 4m
    On January 6, we reported that any talks between Mets and Cubs on Kris Bryant were no longer active. That was true at the time. TIL it has changed since. Unclear how likely it is to happen, but there is at least something there.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 7m
    You mean after the Mets, 14 games out because they have no SP depth, have traded Lindor in August? Yeah I guess it will be nice to see the kids play.
    Matthew Cerrone
    Mets vs. Yankees in September?!? That’ll be interesting
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 9m
    If you were a beat writer and there was an “Open Secret” about the Mets manger would you a) know about it and say nothing? b) report it to the Mets who did nothing? c) not know a thing about it which is weird if you’re around the manager every day for 6 months over 2 years.
    Mark
    I could totally be a beat writer. You just have to copy what everyone else says. You don't even need to be timely.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 11m
    “I could totally be a beat writer” - what TooGooden17 considers for his future, and how it could affect the Mets.
    Mark
    I could totally be a beat writer. You just have to copy what everyone else says. You don't even need to be timely.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets