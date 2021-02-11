Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
59107759_thumbnail

Mets looking to unload veteran arms ahead of spring training

by: Mike Puma New York Post 52m

As Mets officials canvass the free-agent market for potential bullpen upgrades, they also are trying to quietly move pieces. Most notably, the team has been shopping Jeurys Familia and Dellin

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-2941922318bba66c2b5918ff51cc7e41_crop_exact

Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Mets Have Resumed Talks for Cubs Star

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report 7s

The New York Mets have reportedly restarted trade talks for Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant . SNY's Andy Martino reported Thursday the conversations between the Mets ...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Clayton Kershaw unsure about future with Dodgers; Mets not closing door on Kris Bryant trade - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 13m

Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Thursday

Mets Merized
58980515_thumbnail

PECOTA Continues Its Love Affair With The Mets

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 19m

With many inches (and, in some cases, multiple feet) of snow getting dumped on the northeast portion of the United States the last couple of weeks, I’ve been looking for as many signs of spring

Metro News
59108601_thumbnail

Report: Cubs agree to deal with OF Jake Marisnick - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 23m

The Chicago Cubs reached an agreement Thursday with outfielder Jake Marisnick on a one-year, $1.5 million deal, MLB.com reported. The contract, pending the results of a physical, would pay Marisnick a guaranteed $1 million in 2021 with a $4 million...

New York Mets Videos

Get Your Ticket for the Stro Show

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 28m

Take a look at the dominant career of Marcus Stroman.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on YouTube for the best, ...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
NBC Sports
59107711_thumbnail

Albert Almora and Mets finalize 1-year, $1.25M contract

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 54m

Outfielder Albert Almora and the Mets finalized a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

Empire Sports Media
50599028_thumbnail

Mets and Cubs reportedly engaged in discussions about Kris Bryant

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

The New York Mets refuse to call it an offseason after making several additions to their 2021 roster. They brought several crucial free agents - relievers Trevor May and Aaron Loup, catcher James McCann, infielder Jonathan Villar, and outfielder...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 7m
    Brandon Nimmo on potentially playing center field this season for the Mets: "I'm ready, and I'm more than willing. We'll continue to get ready to play center field for 2021"
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Dan Szymborski @DSzymborski 11m
    Baseball crossovers are best. Reggie Jackson/Naked Gun, Noah Syndergaard/Game of Thrones, Cody Bellinger/Assassin's Creed Valhalla. At this rate maybe someday we'll get a Colorado Rockies/People Who Can Run a Baseball Team crossover.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 11m
    RT @Buster_ESPN: Podcast https://t.co/gXWiLJ92yG Pedro Gomez's producer and great friend @MoynihanCharles shares stories and remembrances, and discusses Pedro's impact on our business; @Kurkjian_ESPN talks about Pedro. He also discusses universal DH and the need for it in 2021, and the Bauer deal
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    New York Mets @Mets 14m
    Times on all 2021 games have been updated. 🗓️👉 https://t.co/hCUc7TCnOD
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 17m
    I don’t see any scenario where Mets deal Peterson for Bryant.
    Mark Healey
    I am hearing that LHP David Peterson could be part of a potential #Mets #Cubs deal for Kris Bryant. Let me say I hope this isn't the case...that's a lot to give up for a one-year rental , even for a player of Bryant's ability.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 18m
    Be nice to see a resurgence in Queens.😎 #Mets #LGM #LFGM
    The Apple
    following a bout of shoulder inflammation in 2018, Kris Bryant hit .282/.382/.521 with 31 HR, 135 wRC+, and 4.8 fWAR in 2019 he played in just 34 games last year due to finger and oblique injuries, but with free agency looming, I’d bet Bryant puts on a show in 2021
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets