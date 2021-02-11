Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets designate Brad Brach for assignment, announce signing on Jonathan Villar

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The move is something of a surprise.

New York Post
Mets schedule: Four key series to watch

by: Mike Puma New York Post 23m

The Mets’ schedule became complete Thursday, when MLB announced the starting times for games this season. Here are a few highlights of that schedule: April 1 at Washington (7:09 p.m.): Opening Day

Jomboy Media

Omar Minaya was too drunk to remember a trade he made as Mets GM

by: Jomboy Media YouTube: Jomboy Media 1h

Just wish he remembered so we knew what trade was about to happen 🤣Watch the full GM Files episode with Omar Minaya here: https://youtu.be/RJhmmmuRsaoSUBSC...

MLB: Mets.com
Mets DFA Brach, Oswalt, Sánchez

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- A complicated week of roster juggling has led to the exits of three Mets players, including one prominent member of the 2020 bullpen. The Mets designated right-hander Brad Brach for assignment to clear 40-man roster space on Thursday,...

NBC Sports
Jonathan Villar finalizes 1-year, $3.55M deal with Mets

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 1h

Jonathan Villar has agreed to a $3.55 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Mets Junkies
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 16): Ryders on the Storm w/ Tim Ryder

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

Tim Ryder joins Del and Gem to talk about the Mets acquiring Khalil Lee in the Andrew Benintendi trade. We also take a look at the farm system as well as talk about JD vs KB.

The Mets Police
Mets sign Jonathan Villar

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

My friends the Mets have sent me another press release!  This is nice solid depth, something good teams have. That’s it. I know you are waiting for snark.  Nope.  This is nice solid depth, something good teams have. METS SIGN INF JONATHAN VILLAR  ...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets not closing door on Kris Bryant trade; Clayton Kershaw unsure about future with Dodgers - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 2h

Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Thursday

