Mets DFA Brach, Oswalt, Sánchez
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- A complicated week of roster juggling has led to the exits of three Mets players, including one prominent member of the 2020 bullpen. The Mets designated right-hander Brad Brach for assignment to clear 40-man roster space on Thursday,...
Mets schedule: Four key series to watch
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 23m
The Mets’ schedule became complete Thursday, when MLB announced the starting times for games this season. Here are a few highlights of that schedule: April 1 at Washington (7:09 p.m.): Opening Day
Omar Minaya was too drunk to remember a trade he made as Mets GM
by: Jomboy Media — YouTube: Jomboy Media 1h
Just wish he remembered so we knew what trade was about to happen 🤣Watch the full GM Files episode with Omar Minaya here: https://youtu.be/RJhmmmuRsaoSUBSC...
Jonathan Villar finalizes 1-year, $3.55M deal with Mets
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1h
Jonathan Villar has agreed to a $3.55 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Mets designate Brad Brach for assignment, announce signing on Jonathan Villar
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The move is something of a surprise.
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 16): Ryders on the Storm w/ Tim Ryder
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
Tim Ryder joins Del and Gem to talk about the Mets acquiring Khalil Lee in the Andrew Benintendi trade. We also take a look at the farm system as well as talk about JD vs KB.
Mets sign Jonathan Villar
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
My friends the Mets have sent me another press release! This is nice solid depth, something good teams have. That’s it. I know you are waiting for snark. Nope. This is nice solid depth, something good teams have. METS SIGN INF JONATHAN VILLAR ...
MLB rumors: Mets not closing door on Kris Bryant trade; Clayton Kershaw unsure about future with Dodgers - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 2h
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Thursday
Tweets
-
METS POLICE reported a month ago the Mets were in on BryantBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @kravenslastbunt: Stro saying "we're going to be great...to the point where you're going to want to tune in and watch us every day," like I didn't tune in and watch the 2017 Mets every day. https://t.co/pxOscFtsNpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets schedule: Four key series to watch https://t.co/VBut7dg0pDBlogger / Podcaster
-
This ones got to be up there with these. Might be best. 04-05: Beltran, Pedro, Mientkiewicz, R. Hernandez. 05-06: Delgado, Wagner, Nady, Bradford, LoDuca, Valentin.Keith Hernandez's thoughts on the Mets' offseason? "This is the best offseason I've seen the Mets have since I can remember" https://t.co/4gbj9G77Nr https://t.co/cPtBQ1l2gSBlogger / Podcaster
-
On BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac, @martinonyc gives us the latest on the Mets' pursuit of Kris Bryant and @HannahRKeyser & @Anthony_Recker discuss if the Mets should pursue Bryant or stay with J.D. Davis https://t.co/eDJ6V1EVhNTV / Radio Network
-
RT @TooGooden17: #Mets Cuban prospect González signed by the last regime is fringe prospect type. I've heard his name come up in trade rumors and was told Sandy wouldn't shoot a deal down. https://t.co/QqV5WcgP35Blogger / Podcaster
