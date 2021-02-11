Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Mets Scout Have Watched Aaron Sanchez

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

According to Mike Puma, RHP Aaron Sanchez is scheduled to throw in front of scouts in Miami Saturday. The Mets were attending his throwing session in October and could take another look this weekend. Sanchez always has had the talent, but the health...

MLB: Mets.com
Who'll win the NL East? Experts weigh in

by: N/A MLB: Mets 44m

Who will win the National League East? A compelling argument can be made for all five teams. We gathered a group of MLB.com experts to discuss. Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter, moderator): For these division round tables, we’re including only reporters...

New York Post
Mets schedule: Four key series to watch

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

The Mets’ schedule became complete Thursday, when MLB announced the starting times for games this season. Here are a few highlights of that schedule: April 1 at Washington (7:09 p.m.): Opening Day

Jomboy Media

Omar Minaya was too drunk to remember a trade he made as Mets GM

by: Jomboy Media YouTube: Jomboy Media 3h

Just wish he remembered so we knew what trade was about to happen 🤣Watch the full GM Files episode with Omar Minaya here: https://youtu.be/RJhmmmuRsaoSUBSC...

NBC Sports
Jonathan Villar finalizes 1-year, $3.55M deal with Mets

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 3h

Jonathan Villar has agreed to a $3.55 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets designate Brad Brach for assignment, announce signing on Jonathan Villar

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

The move is something of a surprise.

The Mets Police
Mets sign Jonathan Villar

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4h

My friends the Mets have sent me another press release!  This is nice solid depth, something good teams have. That’s it. I know you are waiting for snark.  Nope.  This is nice solid depth, something good teams have. METS SIGN INF JONATHAN VILLAR  ...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets not closing door on Kris Bryant trade; Clayton Kershaw unsure about future with Dodgers - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 4h

Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Thursday

