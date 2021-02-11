New York Mets
Mets Scout Have Watched Aaron Sanchez
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
According to Mike Puma, RHP Aaron Sanchez is scheduled to throw in front of scouts in Miami Saturday. The Mets were attending his throwing session in October and could take another look this weekend. Sanchez always has had the talent, but the health...
Who'll win the NL East? Experts weigh in
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 44m
Who will win the National League East? A compelling argument can be made for all five teams. We gathered a group of MLB.com experts to discuss. Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter, moderator): For these division round tables, we’re including only reporters...
Mets schedule: Four key series to watch
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
The Mets’ schedule became complete Thursday, when MLB announced the starting times for games this season. Here are a few highlights of that schedule: April 1 at Washington (7:09 p.m.): Opening Day
Omar Minaya was too drunk to remember a trade he made as Mets GM
by: Jomboy Media — YouTube: Jomboy Media 3h
Just wish he remembered so we knew what trade was about to happen 🤣Watch the full GM Files episode with Omar Minaya here: https://youtu.be/RJhmmmuRsaoSUBSC...
Jonathan Villar finalizes 1-year, $3.55M deal with Mets
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
Jonathan Villar has agreed to a $3.55 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Mets designate Brad Brach for assignment, announce signing on Jonathan Villar
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The move is something of a surprise.
Mets sign Jonathan Villar
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
My friends the Mets have sent me another press release! This is nice solid depth, something good teams have. That’s it. I know you are waiting for snark. Nope. This is nice solid depth, something good teams have. METS SIGN INF JONATHAN VILLAR ...
MLB rumors: Mets not closing door on Kris Bryant trade; Clayton Kershaw unsure about future with Dodgers - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 4h
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Thursday
