More Comings and Goings
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 26m
The Mets made an interesting move Wednesday night, getting involved in a trade between the Red Sox and the Royals. While Andrew Benintendi ...
Todd Frazier: Former New Jersey Born Mets Third Baseman (2018-2020)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 26m
Todd Brian Frazier was born on February 12th, 1986 on the Jersey Shore in Pt. Pleasant, New Jersey. He is of Scottish Ancestry & has th...
Marcus Stroman on Jacob deGrom
by: Other — Mets 360 1h
“DeGrom’s got the best mechanics, I tell anybody, and a lot of it’s his body, how much of an athlete he is. A lot of it is also physical and what he was born with,” Stroman said. “I think deGrom ha…
Who'll win the NL East? Experts weigh in
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
Who will win the National League East? A compelling argument can be made for all five teams. We gathered a group of MLB.com experts to discuss. Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter, moderator): For these division round tables, we’re including only reporters...
Mets Scout Have Watched Aaron Sanchez
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 3h
According to Mike Puma, RHP Aaron Sanchez is scheduled to throw in front of scouts in Miami Saturday. The Mets were attending his throwing session in October and could take another look this weekend. Sanchez always has had the talent, but the health...
Mets schedule: Four key series to watch
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
The Mets’ schedule became complete Thursday, when MLB announced the starting times for games this season. Here are a few highlights of that schedule: April 1 at Washington (7:09 p.m.): Opening Day
Omar Minaya was too drunk to remember a trade he made as Mets GM
by: Jomboy Media — YouTube: Jomboy Media 4h
Just wish he remembered so we knew what trade was about to happen 🤣Watch the full GM Files episode with Omar Minaya here: https://youtu.be/RJhmmmuRsaoSUBSC...
Jonathan Villar finalizes 1-year, $3.55M deal with Mets
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 5h
Jonathan Villar has agreed to a $3.55 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
On @GEICO SportsNite, @sal_licata breaks down if Kris Bryant would be a significant upgrade for the Mets & if Keith Hernandez is right about how good the Mets offseason has beenTV / Radio Network
RT @AnthonyDiComo: For those who asked, Noah Syndergaard is still rehabbing at the Cressey Sports Performance center in Jupiter, Fla. He's due to arrive this weekend in Port St. Lucie, where he will continue his recovery from Tommy John surgery under team supervision.Blogger / Podcaster
Certainly playing time came into play, as the Red Sox likely offered more opportunities than the #Mets could. But can’t deny the (current) fit.Jonathan Villar = $3.55 million on a one-year deal Marwin Gonzalez = $3 million (w/ $1M in incentives) on a one-year deal. Gonzalez might’ve been a better #Mets fit given his ability to play third (+4 OAA since 2019).Blogger / Podcaster
"Bryant is under contract for $19.5 million in 2021 and set to hit free agency after the season, meaning his situation is not dissimilar from the one with Francisco Lindor" What should the Mets be offering in a deal for Kris Bryant? (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/pofgu6DVOMTV / Radio Network
Jonathan Villar = $3.55 million on a one-year deal Marwin Gonzalez = $3 million (w/ $1M in incentives) on a one-year deal. Gonzalez might’ve been a better #Mets fit given his ability to play third (+4 OAA since 2019).Blogger / Podcaster
