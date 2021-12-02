New York Mets
John From Albany - Mets News and Breakfast Links 2/12/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Todd Frazier , Lenny Randle , and Guillermo Granadillo . More talk about Kris Brya...
Axe: Local fans ready to sing ‘Take Me Back to the Ballgame’ - syracuse.com
by: Brent Axebaxe@syracuse.com — Syracuse 1m
Brent Axe writes about New York State's approval for fans to be back in large stadiums, including the Carrier Dome.
Blue Jays-Yankees at Yankee Stadium batting leadoff for Opening Day schedule - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
The New York Yankees will open the 2021 MLB regular season with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.
Ex-Met Billy Hamilton agrees to minor league deal with Indians
by: Associated Press — New York Post 4h
CLEVELAND — Speedy free agent outfielder Billy Hamilton has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday
Report: Kris Bryant Trade Talks Resume Between Mets and Cubs
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 6h
As the great Al Pacino once famously said in the infamous Godfather III movie, "just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!"This phrase could be used to resemble trade talks that have g
Bad Offseason To Be A Mets Fan
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
After the Mets signed Jonathan Villar to a free agent deal, the Mets were forced to make a move with the 40 man roster. They opted to designate Brad Brach for assignment. Brach grew up a Mets fan. …
Todd Frazier: Former New Jersey Born Mets Third Baseman (2018-2020)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 7h
Todd Brian Frazier was born on February 12th, 1986 on the Jersey Shore in Pt. Pleasant, New Jersey. He is of Scottish Ancestry & has th...
😂 Fantastic!I dig the Jonathan Villar signing for the Mets. In 2020, he finished fourth in the league in groundball hits vs LHP in low leverage situations, right behind Nick Solak and right ahead of Todd Frazier. The Mets should use him when they need a groundball hit in low leverage vs LHP.TV / Radio Personality
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Todd Frazier, Lenny Randle, and Guillermo Granadillo. More talk about Kris Bryant, Mets DFA Brad Brach, and Brandon Nimmo is the first in PSL. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB Mets News & Breakfast Links 2/12/21 https://t.co/sLWhOTXtyzBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MikeSteffanos: Brand new on Mike's Mets: More Comings and Goings A fairly big surprise among the "goings" https://t.co/UODCT6l4O5 #Mets #LGM https://t.co/xg3vuz7NnpBlogger / Podcaster
I dig the Jonathan Villar signing for the Mets. In 2020, he finished fourth in the league in groundball hits vs LHP in low leverage situations, right behind Nick Solak and right ahead of Todd Frazier. The Mets should use him when they need a groundball hit in low leverage vs LHP.Streamer / Youtuber
RT @OmarMinayaFan: Nimmo L Alonso R McNeil L Lindor S Conforto L Bryant/Suarez R Smith L McCann R ...might score a thousand runs. I’m serious. That’s eight top 100 hitters with a stacked bench. Need a starter.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @jonbecker_: If the Dodgers wanted to give $102M to an Overly Online righty only to watch it blow up in their faces immediately, they could’ve just donated to The Lincoln ProjectBlogger / Podcaster
