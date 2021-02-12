New York Mets
Mets Trade Ali Sanchez to St. Louis Cardinals For Cash Considerations
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets have traded catcher Ali Sanchez to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations, the latter announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.Sanchez, 24, was designated for assign
Mets trade Ali Sánchez to the Cardinals
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
The Mets DFA’d Sánchez yesterday
Hello, is it me you’re NOT looking for?
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 16m
Depth is good. Minor league signings are never a terrible idea. That has always been my opinion about depth moves. This year is different, with the Mets being able to get good, young depth players for a limited cost with tons of player still free...
Mets announce revised 2021 Spring Training schedule & unveil health and safety protocols at Clover Park
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 34m
FLUSHING, N.Y., February 12, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that their revised 2021 Spring Training Grapefruit League schedule will begin on Monday, March 1. The Mets will open their 24-game exhibition season against the Marlins in Jupiter...
Mets Trade Ali Sanchez To Cardinals
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 49m
The Mets have traded minor league catcher Ali Sanchez to the Cardinals in exchange for cash. Read more about the swap at MLB Trade Rumors.
Lunch Time Links 2/12/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
IL, PCL out under revamped alignment; Syracuse Mets part of new Triple-A league - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramerlkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 2h
The Mets will play in a 20-team Triple-A East in 2021
Francisco Alvarez: Class A trade bait for New York Mets
by: Bill Felber — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
This is the value of prospects in the modern game: Francisco Alvarez hasn’t played a big league inning and isn’t expected to for two more years. Yet he...
Mets on Chapman? Bryant rumors re-heating? What about Brett Baty? @WFANMornings had you covered on all angles Mets hot corner today!TV / Radio Network
-
Looking forward to #TheDorkyMetsShow w/ @CorneHogeveen & @MetsHangout a little later.Blog / Website
-
Mets have released a revised Grapefruit League schedule that will keep them playing strictly on Florida’s east coast (Astros, Nationals, Marlins and Cardinals). About 1,400 fans per game (20 percent capacity) will be allowed for home games in Port St. Lucie.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Cconsoderations: @TimothyRRyder I’m back baby!Blog / Website
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: just spoke with cash. thankful to be heading to Queens. says he heard new management knows how to use him, welcomes the changeBlog / Website
-
Essence is another Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year finalist that we are excited to introduce to you. She believes strongly in mental health awareness and helping others who may be struggling. We are all cheering you on, Essence! 👏👏👏Minors
