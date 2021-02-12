New York Mets
2021 Mets Revised Spring Training Schedule
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
My friends the Mets have been awesome with the press releases this week. METS ANNOUNCE REVISED 2021 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE & UNVEIL HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS AT CLOVER PARK FLUSHING, N.Y., February 12, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced...
How much of an upgrade is Kris Bryant at 3B if the Mets trade for him? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 58m
Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is now the hot name for recent Mets trade rumors. Currently J.D. Davis occupies the hot corner for the Mets but the guys analy...
Russo on the state of the NL East | 02/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Chris Russo breaks down the 2021 projections for a highly competitive National League East division
Mets trade Ali Sánchez to the Cardinals
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The Mets DFA’d Sánchez yesterday
Hello, is it me you’re NOT looking for?
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
Depth is good. Minor league signings are never a terrible idea. That has always been my opinion about depth moves. This year is different, with the Mets being able to get good, young depth players for a limited cost with tons of player still free...
Mets Trade Ali Sanchez To Cardinals
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets have traded minor league catcher Ali Sanchez to the Cardinals in exchange for cash. Read more about the swap at MLB Trade Rumors.
Zack Scott, to a Bauer question, spoke generally about free agents: "It’s not even so much about the investment of dollars in a person. ...You just want to know what kind of person you’re bringing into the organization, so you have to do a lot of vetting of that."Beat Writer / Columnist
Sánchez was No. 21 on the Mets' Top 30 Prospects list: https://t.co/BfvOHvJRI0We have acquired C Ali Sánchez from the Mets in exchange for cash considerations. Sánchez, 24, made his Major League debut last season, appearing in five games. The Venezuelan-native will be added to our 40-man roster, which now stands at 39. https://t.co/mdnGZoixd9Minors
There has been some buzz about Justin Wilson being recruited by the #Mets. Lets see how the chips fall here.LHP Justin Wilson appears close to signing, though the team is unknown. With Melancon heading to San Diego, relievers could start coming off the board quickly.Blogger / Podcaster
There has been rumors of #Mets wanting to re-up with Justin Wilson and they conveniently opened up a bullpen spot by DFA’ing Brad Brach yesterdayLHP Justin Wilson appears close to signing, though the team is unknown. With Melancon heading to San Diego, relievers could start coming off the board quickly.Minors
RT @TheAppleNYM: keep an eye on this one https://t.co/rD1dmmZvhtBeat Writer / Columnist
LHP Justin Wilson appears close to signing, though the team is unknown. With Melancon heading to San Diego, relievers could start coming off the board quickly.Beat Writer / Columnist
