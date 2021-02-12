Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
59133258_thumbnail

Mets Announce Revised Spring Training Schedule

by: Rob Piersall 1h

The New York Mets announced Friday that they have revised their Spring Training schedule, with all 24 exhibition games taking place in the month of March.The Mets will kick off their schedule

SNY Mets

How much of an upgrade is Kris Bryant at 3B if the Mets trade for him? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 58m

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is now the hot name for recent Mets trade rumors. Currently J.D. Davis occupies the hot corner for the Mets but the guys analy...

Film Room
59132386_thumbnail

Russo on the state of the NL East | 02/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Chris Russo breaks down the 2021 projections for a highly competitive National League East division

The Mets Police
59132906_thumbnail

2021 Mets Revised Spring Training Schedule

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice 2h

My friends the Mets have been awesome with the press releases this week. METS ANNOUNCE REVISED 2021 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE & UNVEIL HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS AT CLOVER PARK   FLUSHING, N.Y., February 12, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced...

Amazin' Avenue
59132652_thumbnail

Mets trade Ali Sánchez to the Cardinals

by: Christian Romo 2h

The Mets DFA’d Sánchez yesterday

Mets Junkies
59019282_thumbnail

Hello, is it me you’re NOT looking for?

by: metsfanfromholland 2h

Depth is good. Minor league signings are never a terrible idea. That has always been my opinion about depth moves. This year is different, with the Mets being able to get good, young depth players for a limited cost with tons of player still free...

MLB: Mets.com
58928116_thumbnail

Mets announce revised 2021 Spring Training schedule & unveil health and safety protocols at Clover Park

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

FLUSHING, N.Y., February 12, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that their revised 2021 Spring Training Grapefruit League schedule will begin on Monday, March 1. The Mets will open their 24-game exhibition season against the Marlins in Jupiter...

MLB Trade Rumors
59131400_thumbnail

Mets Trade Ali Sanchez To Cardinals

by: Steve Adams 2h

The Mets have traded minor league catcher Ali Sanchez to the Cardinals in exchange for cash. Read more about the swap at MLB Trade Rumors.

    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 3m
    Zack Scott, to a Bauer question, spoke generally about free agents: "It’s not even so much about the investment of dollars in a person. ...You just want to know what kind of person you’re bringing into the organization, so you have to do a lot of vetting of that."
    MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline 5m
    Sánchez was No. 21 on the Mets' Top 30 Prospects list: https://t.co/BfvOHvJRI0
    St. Louis Cardinals
We have acquired C Ali Sánchez from the Mets in exchange for cash considerations. Sánchez, 24, made his Major League debut last season, appearing in five games. The Venezuelan-native will be added to our 40-man roster, which now stands at 39.
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 5m
    There has been some buzz about Justin Wilson being recruited by the #Mets. Lets see how the chips fall here.
    Mark Feinsand
    LHP Justin Wilson appears close to signing, though the team is unknown. With Melancon heading to San Diego, relievers could start coming off the board quickly.
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 6m
    There has been rumors of #Mets wanting to re-up with Justin Wilson and they conveniently opened up a bullpen spot by DFA’ing Brad Brach yesterday
    Mark Feinsand
    LHP Justin Wilson appears close to signing, though the team is unknown. With Melancon heading to San Diego, relievers could start coming off the board quickly.
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 7m
    RT @TheAppleNYM: keep an eye on this one https://t.co/rD1dmmZvht
    Mark Feinsand @Feinsand 7m
    LHP Justin Wilson appears close to signing, though the team is unknown. With Melancon heading to San Diego, relievers could start coming off the board quickly.
