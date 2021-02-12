Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
59135574_thumbnail

The Dorky Mets Show Episode 2: Barreled Up And Ready To Launch

by: Del Alba Mets Junkies 1h

The Dorky Mets Show Del and Corne discuss launch angles and what a "barrel" means in baseball. We discussed how to use these tools and how NOT to use them in evaluating players.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mack's Mets
59137101_thumbnail

Scouting Report - Mack's Mock Draft Pick 1.8 - 3B - Alex Binelas

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 59s

  Alex Binelas Mack's spin -  In my opinion, Binelas is the top power bat in this draft. His hamate injury put him on the shelf during 2020,...

The Mets Police
59137066_thumbnail

Mets flirt with Knicks, tweet Knickslike Jersey Concept

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Hmmmm. The Mets have worn worse.  They wore worse for a decade and a half at one point. Hey @nyknicks, What do you think about swapping jerseys for a night? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cbH9UEECbB — New York Mets (@Mets) February 12, 2021  

Empire Sports Media
49347407_thumbnail

Mets’ pitcher Marcus Stroman talks about Jacob deGrom’s mechanics

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 10m

Marcus Stroman has been an incredibly successful pitcher in his career. He has a 3.76 ERA and a 3.64 FIP in more than 800 innings in the bigs, and with an excellent 58.6 ground ball percentage. The New York Mets traded for him in 2019, and after...

SNY Mets

Mets Acting GM Zack Scott addresses extensions, third base and the rest of the offseason | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 17m

Mets Acting GM Zack Scott explains how, even though it is under unfortunate circumstances, he is excited to step into the GM role he had previously interview...

Mets Merized
46884269_thumbnail

Mets Sending Mixed Signals About J.D. Davis?

by: Ben Fadden Mets Merized Online 29m

New York Mets acting general manager, Zack Scott, talked with reporters on Friday just days before the team reports to Spring Training. He gave mixed signals about the organization's confidence in

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Junkies
59136084_thumbnail

Mets GM Zack Scott “We’re Not Done”

by: Del Alba Mets Junkies 49m

There’s only five days left before pitchers and catcher report to Spring Training but that’s not stopping the Mets from making more moves! Anthony DiComo tweeted that Zack Scott said he is not done with the hot stove season just yet! The Mets have...

Forbes

Ron Darling Says New York Mets Pitching Is “In Decent Shape” This Season, Despite No Trevor Bauer

by: Christian Red Forbes 1h

The Mets haven't made the playoffs since 2016, but Darling says the current pitching makeup is enough to make them a contender.

Fox Sports
50663864_thumbnail

Cardinals acquire 24-year-old catcher from Mets

by: FOX Sports Midwest Fox Sports 2h

The St. Louis Cardinals obtained catcher Ali Sánchez from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets