Scouting Report - Mack Mock Pick 1.7 - RHP - Jaden Hill
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Jaden Hill Mack's spin - No one in this draft has been hurt more by COVID than Hill. Yes, he is a high rated reliever, but no one project...
Scouting Report - Mack's Mock Draft Pick 1.8 - 3B - Alex Binelas
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1m
Alex Binelas Mack's spin - In my opinion, Binelas is the top power bat in this draft. His hamate injury put him on the shelf during 2020,...
Mets flirt with Knicks, tweet Knickslike Jersey Concept
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Hmmmm. The Mets have worn worse. They wore worse for a decade and a half at one point. Hey @nyknicks, What do you think about swapping jerseys for a night? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cbH9UEECbB — New York Mets (@Mets) February 12, 2021
Mets’ pitcher Marcus Stroman talks about Jacob deGrom’s mechanics
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 10m
Marcus Stroman has been an incredibly successful pitcher in his career. He has a 3.76 ERA and a 3.64 FIP in more than 800 innings in the bigs, and with an excellent 58.6 ground ball percentage. The New York Mets traded for him in 2019, and after...
Mets Acting GM Zack Scott addresses extensions, third base and the rest of the offseason | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 17m
Mets Acting GM Zack Scott explains how, even though it is under unfortunate circumstances, he is excited to step into the GM role he had previously interview...
Mets Sending Mixed Signals About J.D. Davis?
by: Ben Fadden — Mets Merized Online 29m
New York Mets acting general manager, Zack Scott, talked with reporters on Friday just days before the team reports to Spring Training. He gave mixed signals about the organization's confidence in
Mets GM Zack Scott “We’re Not Done”
by: Del Alba — Mets Junkies 49m
There’s only five days left before pitchers and catcher report to Spring Training but that’s not stopping the Mets from making more moves! Anthony DiComo tweeted that Zack Scott said he is not done with the hot stove season just yet! The Mets have...
Ron Darling Says New York Mets Pitching Is “In Decent Shape” This Season, Despite No Trevor Bauer
by: Christian Red — Forbes 1h
The Mets haven't made the playoffs since 2016, but Darling says the current pitching makeup is enough to make them a contender.
Cardinals acquire 24-year-old catcher from Mets
by: FOX Sports Midwest — Fox Sports 2h
The St. Louis Cardinals obtained catcher Ali Sánchez from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations.
