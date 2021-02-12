New York Mets
Shea Bridge Report: Extensions, Lee, Davis
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 1h
There's plenty of time for the Mets to negotiate contract extensions — and to decide what to do with Khalil Lee — and to figure out what's happening at third base.
Talks with Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto expected soon | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 6m
Discussions about long-term contract extensions for shortstop Francisco Lindor and rightfielder Michael Conforto have been strictly internal so far, Mets acting general manager Zack Scott said Friday.
Five Things We Learned from Zack Scott’s Press Conference
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 24m
On Friday, acting Mets general manager Zack Scott spoke to a pool of beat reporters from Port St. Lucie. The questions ranged from pitching, to the current and future roster, the franchise's feeli
Scott: 'Never can have too much pitching'
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 37m
NEW YORK -- The Mets are not done shopping this offseason. Acting general manager Zack Scott confirmed that much on a conference call Friday, noting that the Mets -- who have already completed four trades and signed eight players to Major League...
Mets add speed, defense | 02/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 47m
The Mets improve with the additions of Jonathan Villar, Albert Almora Jr and Khalil Lee | Daily Bases with Anthony DiComo
NY Mets acting GM Zack Scott on Michael Conforto and Francisco Lindor
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
Here are our takeaways from Zack Scott's zoom call with Mets beat writers.
Acting GM Zack Scott knows Mets need to find a way to improve defensively - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 1h
Scott said the team isn't done improving the 2021 roster.
Scouting Report - Mack's Mock Draft Pick 1.8 - 3B - Alex Binelas
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Alex Binelas Mack's spin - In my opinion, Binelas is the top power bat in this draft. His hamate injury put him on the shelf during 2020,...
Discussions about long-term contract extensions for Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto have been strictly internal so far, Zack Scott said Friday. But he suspects that will change soon. Story: https://t.co/I6mwtkCYhjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
3 big quotes from Zack Scott that I heard today: "We've positioned ourselves where we can be opportunistic.” “I think we always need to be relentless to improve the club." "It's never done, no we're not done, we want to do some other things." #Mets #LGM #LFGMZack Scott spoke to the media for the first time today as acting GM - what are some key takeaways? https://t.co/n1kH5hWjmJ https://t.co/SdETM6aPPEBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
Discussions about long-term contract extensions for Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto have been strictly internal so far, but Mets acting general manager Zack Scott suspects that will change soon: https://t.co/muQoCXRGlq | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
