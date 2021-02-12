Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
Acting GM Zack Scott knows Mets need to find a way to improve defensively - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 1h

Scott said the team isn't done improving the 2021 roster.

Newsday
Talks with Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto expected soon | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 6m

Discussions about long-term contract extensions for shortstop Francisco Lindor and rightfielder Michael Conforto have been strictly internal so far, Mets acting general manager Zack Scott said Friday.

Mets Merized
Five Things We Learned from Zack Scott’s Press Conference

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 24m

On Friday, acting Mets general manager Zack Scott spoke to a pool of beat reporters from Port St. Lucie. The questions ranged from pitching, to the current and future roster, the franchise's feeli

MLB: Mets.com
Scott: 'Never can have too much pitching'

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 37m

NEW YORK -- The Mets are not done shopping this offseason. Acting general manager Zack Scott confirmed that much on a conference call Friday, noting that the Mets -- who have already completed four trades and signed eight players to Major League...

Film Room
Mets add speed, defense | 02/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 47m

The Mets improve with the additions of Jonathan Villar, Albert Almora Jr and Khalil Lee | Daily Bases with Anthony DiComo

Lohud
NY Mets acting GM Zack Scott on Michael Conforto and Francisco Lindor

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

Here are our takeaways from Zack Scott's zoom call with Mets beat writers.

Shea Bridge Report

Shea Bridge Report: Extensions, Lee, Davis

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 1h

There's plenty of time for the Mets to negotiate contract extensions — and to decide what to do with Khalil Lee — and to figure out what's happening at third base.

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - Mack's Mock Draft Pick 1.8 - 3B - Alex Binelas

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Alex Binelas Mack's spin -  In my opinion, Binelas is the top power bat in this draft. His hamate injury put him on the shelf during 2020,...

