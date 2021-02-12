New York Mets
Mets acting GM Zack Scott: 'We're not done' improving roster | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 44m
After all the moves the Mets have made this offseason, there may be more to come. Acting general manager Zack Scott, in his first interview since joining the Mets in December, said he wants to be "opp
Baseball Works to Confront Its Treatment of Women
by: James Wagner — NY Times 16s
Recent incidents have served as a “wake-up call” for the sport, leading to an update to its harassment and discrimination policy.
Talks with Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto expected soon | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 6m
Discussions about long-term contract extensions for shortstop Francisco Lindor and rightfielder Michael Conforto have been strictly internal so far, Mets acting general manager Zack Scott said Friday.
Five Things We Learned from Zack Scott’s Press Conference
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 25m
On Friday, acting Mets general manager Zack Scott spoke to a pool of beat reporters from Port St. Lucie. The questions ranged from pitching, to the current and future roster, the franchise's feeli
Scott: 'Never can have too much pitching'
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 37m
NEW YORK -- The Mets are not done shopping this offseason. Acting general manager Zack Scott confirmed that much on a conference call Friday, noting that the Mets -- who have already completed four trades and signed eight players to Major League...
Mets add speed, defense | 02/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 47m
The Mets improve with the additions of Jonathan Villar, Albert Almora Jr and Khalil Lee | Daily Bases with Anthony DiComo
NY Mets acting GM Zack Scott on Michael Conforto and Francisco Lindor
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
Here are our takeaways from Zack Scott's zoom call with Mets beat writers.
Acting GM Zack Scott knows Mets need to find a way to improve defensively - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 1h
Scott said the team isn't done improving the 2021 roster.
Shea Bridge Report: Extensions, Lee, Davis
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 1h
There's plenty of time for the Mets to negotiate contract extensions — and to decide what to do with Khalil Lee — and to figure out what's happening at third base.
