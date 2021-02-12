New York Mets
Baseball Works to Confront Its Treatment of Women
by: James Wagner — NY Times 2h
Recent incidents have served as a “wake-up call” for the sport, leading to an update to its harassment and discrimination policy.
Talks with Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto expected soon | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
Discussions about long-term contract extensions for shortstop Francisco Lindor and rightfielder Michael Conforto have been strictly internal so far, Mets acting general manager Zack Scott said Friday.
Five Things We Learned from Zack Scott’s Press Conference
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 2h
On Friday, acting Mets general manager Zack Scott spoke to a pool of beat reporters from Port St. Lucie. The questions ranged from pitching, to the current and future roster, the franchise's feeli
Scott: 'Never can have too much pitching'
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
NEW YORK -- The Mets are not done shopping this offseason. Acting general manager Zack Scott confirmed that much on a conference call Friday, noting that the Mets -- who have already completed four trades and signed eight players to Major League...
Mets add speed, defense | 02/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
The Mets improve with the additions of Jonathan Villar, Albert Almora Jr and Khalil Lee | Daily Bases with Anthony DiComo
NY Mets acting GM Zack Scott on Michael Conforto and Francisco Lindor
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 3h
Here are our takeaways from Zack Scott's zoom call with Mets beat writers.
Acting GM Zack Scott knows Mets need to find a way to improve defensively - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 3h
Scott said the team isn't done improving the 2021 roster.
Shea Bridge Report: Extensions, Lee, Davis
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 3h
There's plenty of time for the Mets to negotiate contract extensions — and to decide what to do with Khalil Lee — and to figure out what's happening at third base.
Hey @nyknicks, What do you think about swapping jerseys for a night? 🤔 https://t.co/cbH9UEECbBSuper Fan
-
Khalil Lee already has his own batting stance in MLB The Show.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ThomasBrice2017: I would like to thank everyone who listened to tonight's Sports Report show on @sportanarium. I would also like to thank our guests @1chrisboyle @RPDFighter and my team @RMorosca the brute force @BradWeiss20. Can't wait to back on tomorrow! https://t.co/F5K5UidfmjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: The Mets have a fun roster. Here are the 10 most interesting players, selected for different reasons. https://t.co/sjHAgVbuhaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Arrieta likely to get between $6.5-7 mil on a one year deal, per source.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
On BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac, @DougWilliamsSNY, @Anthony_Recker, @AnthonyMcCarron & @jonhein discuss if the cost of acquiring Kris Bryant is worth what he brings to third base for the Mets https://t.co/zM767t6En4TV / Radio Network
