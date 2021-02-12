New York Mets
Mets GM Zack Scott says team ‘not done’ with offseason moves
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 49m
The Mets’ top baseball executives have arrived in Florida, many of them quarantining in preparation for pitchers and catchers to show up and launch what figures to be an unwelcomely unique
Baseball Works to Confront Its Treatment of Women
by: James Wagner — NY Times 3h
Recent incidents have served as a “wake-up call” for the sport, leading to an update to its harassment and discrimination policy.
Talks with Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto expected soon | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 3h
Discussions about long-term contract extensions for shortstop Francisco Lindor and rightfielder Michael Conforto have been strictly internal so far, Mets acting general manager Zack Scott said Friday.
Five Things We Learned from Zack Scott’s Press Conference
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 4h
On Friday, acting Mets general manager Zack Scott spoke to a pool of beat reporters from Port St. Lucie. The questions ranged from pitching, to the current and future roster, the franchise's feeli
Scott: 'Never can have too much pitching'
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4h
NEW YORK -- The Mets are not done shopping this offseason. Acting general manager Zack Scott confirmed that much on a conference call Friday, noting that the Mets -- who have already completed four trades and signed eight players to Major League...
Mets add speed, defense | 02/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
The Mets improve with the additions of Jonathan Villar, Albert Almora Jr and Khalil Lee | Daily Bases with Anthony DiComo
NY Mets acting GM Zack Scott on Michael Conforto and Francisco Lindor
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 4h
Here are our takeaways from Zack Scott's zoom call with Mets beat writers.
Acting GM Zack Scott knows Mets need to find a way to improve defensively - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 4h
Scott said the team isn't done improving the 2021 roster.
