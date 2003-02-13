New York Mets
Brewers reportedly hopeful they can sign Justin Turner
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 30m
Justin Turner has been a cornerstone player for the Dodgers the last seven seasons, but the Brewers and others are hoping to sign him.
Buddy Kerr: New York Giants Record Setting Short Stop (1941- 1951) & Former Mets Scout (1975- 2000)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 27m
John Joseph Kerr known as Buddy, was born November 6, 1922 in Astoria, Queens New York. Kerr's family moved to Washington Heights in upper ...
Mets GM Zack Scott says team ‘not done’ with offseason moves
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5h
The Mets’ top baseball executives have arrived in Florida, many of them quarantining in preparation for pitchers and catchers to show up and launch what figures to be an unwelcomely unique
Baseball Works to Confront Its Treatment of Women
by: James Wagner — NY Times 7h
Recent incidents have served as a “wake-up call” for the sport, leading to an update to its harassment and discrimination policy.
Talks with Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto expected soon | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 7h
Discussions about long-term contract extensions for shortstop Francisco Lindor and rightfielder Michael Conforto have been strictly internal so far, Mets acting general manager Zack Scott said Friday.
Five Things We Learned from Zack Scott’s Press Conference
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 7h
On Friday, acting Mets general manager Zack Scott spoke to a pool of beat reporters from Port St. Lucie. The questions ranged from pitching, to the current and future roster, the franchise's feeli
Scott: 'Never can have too much pitching'
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 8h
NEW YORK -- The Mets are not done shopping this offseason. Acting general manager Zack Scott confirmed that much on a conference call Friday, noting that the Mets -- who have already completed four trades and signed eight players to Major League...
Mets add speed, defense | 02/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 8h
The Mets improve with the additions of Jonathan Villar, Albert Almora Jr and Khalil Lee | Daily Bases with Anthony DiComo
RT @RTPiersall: Oscar De La Cruz, who the Mets signed as a non-roster invitee early this offseason, is now ranked as New York’s No. 23 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @metsrewind: February 13, 2003: The @Mets lure David Cone out of retirement and sign him to a minor league deal. Cone, who recorded a 80-48 record with the @Mets from 1987-1992, made five appearances and recorded a 1-3 record and a 6.50 ERA before retiring officially. #MetsRewind #LGM https://t.co/Pxqvq5oqNPBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mikeelfar: Marcus Stroman is a real one. You talk about growing the game.......@STR0 is doing it as well as anyone in the league. https://t.co/NC2XplRiZRPlayer
Barwis was awfulThe Mets have parted ways with Mike Barwis, whom they hired as a senior strength and conditioning consultant in 2014. Barwis does still run a public fitness center attached to the Mets' spring training facility, but he is no longer an advisor for the team's performance staff.Blogger / Podcaster
this isn’t an easy askSearch ‘baseball’ in your camera roll & quote tweet with your favorite photo.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets have parted ways with Mike Barwis, whom they hired as a senior strength and conditioning consultant in 2014. Barwis does still run a public fitness center attached to the Mets' spring training facility, but he is no longer an advisor for the team's performance staff.Blogger / Podcaster
